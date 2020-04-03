There are now 5,831 confirmed cases in Georgia, with 184 deaths and 1,158 people hospitalized. There have been 25,265 coronavirus tests conducted statewide.
Madison County has five cases with one death, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions. Nearby counties are as follows: Clarke, 57 cases, eight deaths; Barrow, 21 and two deaths; Oconee, 19; Jackson, 12; Franklin, five; Stephens, five; Banks, three; Hart, three; Elbert, one; and Oglethorpe, one, which was a fatality, an 83-year-old man. Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 882 and 23 deaths, while Dougherty County (Albany) has 560 cases and 30 deaths.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.