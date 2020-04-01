Madison County: 3 cases, 1 fatality
State: 4,748 cases, 154 deaths, 1,013 hospitalized, 20,328 tests conducted
Area counties: Clarke, 54 cases, 7 deaths; Barrow, 20, 2 deaths; Oconee, 17; Jackson, 10; Franklin, 5; Banks, 3; Hart, 3; Oglethorpe, 1
The reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. each day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
