Madison County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health April 9 noon report. There are 10,566 cases statewide, 379 deaths and 2,159 people hospitalized. There have been 41,085 COVID-19 tests conducted in Georgia. See the report at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
Latest Madison News
- Georgia Department of Health update
- Primary elections pushed back to June 9
- Madison Co. schools to expand lunch services April 13
- Policing in a pandemic: Madison Co. deputies navigating coronavirus crisis while carrying out duties
- Danielsville man charged with making threats while armed
- Madison County High School 'Teacher Appreciation' letters
- BOC CHAIRMAN: ‘The facts on DFACS’
- Madison Co. now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases
