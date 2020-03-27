The Georgia Department of Public Health released the following numbers at noon Friday:
— 2,001 total cases in the state, 566 hospitalized, 64 deaths, 9,865 tests conducted in Georgia, three Madison County cases, in 32 Clarke County, 10 in Oconee County, six in Barrow County, two in Jackson County and one in Franklin County.
Reports are available each day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
