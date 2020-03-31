NOON TUESDAY, MARCH 31 UPDATE
Madison County remains at three confirmed cases as of noon Tuesday.
On Monday, the state announced Madison County’s first confirmed COVID-19 death, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions. The report did not identify the deceased.
The latest Georgia Department of Health includes cases 3,807 cases statewide, with
108 deaths and 818 people hospitalized. Other area totals include, Clarke County, 50 cases and five deaths; Barrow County, 18 and two deaths; Oconee County, 14 cases; Jackson County seven; Franklin County, four; Hart County, four; and Banks County, three; and Oglethorpe County, one.
There have been 16,281 tests conducted in Georgia.
The reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. each day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
