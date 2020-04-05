There are now 6,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with 219 deaths and 1,296 people hospitalized. There have been 27,832 tests conducted statewide.
Madison County has seven confirmed cases and one death, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions. Numbers for other area counties are: Clarke, 62 and eight deaths; Barrow, 25 and two deaths; Oconee, 24; Jackson, 15; Stephens, six; Franklin, five; Banks, three; Hart, three; Elbert, one; and Oglethorpe, one, which was a fatality.
See the report at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
