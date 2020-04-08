Madison County remains at nine confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death, according to the noon Wednesday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Statewide, there are 9,881 cases and 362 deaths, with 1,981 people hospitalized. The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
