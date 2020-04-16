7 p.m. Georgia DPH report
Georgia now has 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 617 deaths and 3,260 people hospitalized, with 67,939 tests conducted statewide. The 7 p.m. report from the Georgia Department of Health also shows 14 confirmed cases and one death in Madison County. The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
