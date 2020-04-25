The 7 p.m. Sunday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 22 COVID-19 cases in Madison County and one death.
The DPH reports 23,481 cases, 916 deaths, 4,377 hospitalized and 122,604 tests conducted statewide.
The report can be seen at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.