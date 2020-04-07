The State of Georgia now has 9,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 348 deaths and 1,899 people hospitalized. Madison County has nine confirmed cases and one death.
According to the 7 p.m. Tuesday report from the Georgia Department of Health, 33,385 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the state. Fifty-nine percent of coronavirus cases are among those 18-59 years old. Thirty-six percent are people 60 or older, while one percent of cases are those birth to 17. Fifty-three percent of cases are listed as female, with 45 percent listed as male and two percent listed as unknown.
Fulton County has the most cases with 1,185 and 39 deaths. Dougherty County has 973 cases and 56 deaths.
Numbers in area counties are as follows: Hall, 215 cases, zero deaths; Clarke, 78 and nine deaths; Barrow, 42 and three; Oconee, 33 and now one death, an 85-year-old male; Jackson, 23; Stephens, 13; Habersham, seven; Banks, four; Franklin, three; Hart, three; Oglethorpe, two and one death; and Elbert, two.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.