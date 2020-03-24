Madison County had its first reported case of coronavirus Monday, but no new county cases locally were on the Georgia Department of Health’s 7 p.m. report.
The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported 1,097 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in Georgia. The department also reported that 361 people are hospitalized in the state with coronavirus.
There have been tests 5,484 tests conducted, including 4,106 commercially, with 907 positive readings, and 1,378 conducted by the DPH, with 190 positive readings.
Clarke County has 17 confirmed cases. Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 191. Another report will be issued by the DPH at noon Wednesday. The agency updates its website with cases reports twice daily, at noon and 7 p.m.
You can access those reports at dph.georgia.gov.
