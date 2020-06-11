The State of Georgia’s May net tax collections totaled $1.58 billion for a decrease of $178 million, or 10.1 percent, compared to May 2019 when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.76 billion.
Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $20.81 billion for a decrease of roughly $857.9 million, or four percent, compared to the previous fiscal year when net tax revenues totaled nearly $21.67 billion.
Individual Income Tax: Individual income tax collections for May declined by nearly $30 million, or 3.4 percent, down from May 2019 when net individual tax revenues totaled roughly $887.1 million. Individual income tax refunds issued — net of voided checks — decreased by $0.9 million, or .6 percent. Individual Income tax return payments decreased by roughly $25 million, or 38 percent, from last year. Individual withholding payments for the month were up $13.1 million, or 1.4 percent, over last year. All other categories, including non-resident income tax payments, were down a combined $19 million.
Sales and Use Tax: Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $906.5 million for the month, which was a decrease of roughly $138.7 million, or 13.3 percent, compared to May 2019. Net sales and use tax declined by $58.4 million, or 11.5 percent, compared to last year when net sales tax totaled $508.3 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled $449.6 million for a decrease of $80.7 million, or 15.2 percent, from May 2019. Lastly, sales tax refunds increased by nearly $0.4 million compared to FY 2019.
Corporate Income Tax: Net corporate income tax collections decreased by nearly $16.9 million, or -40.8 percent, compared to FY 2019 when net corporate tax revenues totaled $41.3 million. Corporate income tax refunds — net of voids — decreased by $6.8 million, or 71 percent, from last year. Corporate income tax estimated payments received were up nearly $4.6 million, or 26.5 percent. Corporate income tax return payments decreased by nearly $22.7 million or 90.4 percent. All other corporate tax types, including S-corp tax payments, were down a combined $5.6 million.
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor fuel tax collections decreased by $39.2 million, or 25.7 percent, compared to FY 2019.
Motor Vehicle - Tag and Title Fees: Motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by $3.8 million, or 15.7 percent, in May while title ad valorem tax (TAVT) collections declined by $44.3 million, or 57.5 percent, compared to FY 2019.
