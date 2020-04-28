Update: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28
•Madison County: 23 cases, one death, five hospitalizations
•State: 24,844 cases, 1,036 deaths, 4,896 hospitalized, 1,109 admitted into intensive care units, 140,020 tests conducted.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
Noon, Tuesday report
Georgia now has more than 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
The Tuesday noon report of the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 1,020 deaths statewide, up by 78 from 942 reported Monday at noon. The report shows 24,551 confirmed cases, 4,778 hospitalizations, 1,082 people admitted to intensive care units and 127,169 tests conducted.
The report shows 22 cases in Madison County, one death and four hospitalizations.
See the report at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
