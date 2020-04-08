Georgia now has over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The 7 p.m. Wednesday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 10,189 cases in the state, with 369 deaths and 2,082 people hospitalized.
Madison County is still listed with nine confirmed cases and one death. Jackson County, which has 23 confirmed cases, now has its first reported fatality, a 53-year-old female. The report says “unknown” for pre-existing conditions. Clarke County now has 81 cases and nine deaths. Barrow County has 46 cases and three deaths. Other area counties include: Oconee, 33 and one; Stephens, 15; Banks, four; Elbert, three; Franklin, three; Hart, three; and Oglethorpe, two and one death.
There have been 38,787 tests conducted statewide.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
