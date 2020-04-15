Georgia now has over 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 3,000 people hospitalized.
The 7 p.m. report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 15,260 cases, 576 deaths and 3,006 people hospitalized. A total of 64,099 tests have been conducted. There are 13 confirmed cases in Madison County and one death.
Clarke County crossed the triple-digit mark today with 102 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths. And cases in Oglethorpe County are on the rise, with the Madison County neighbor with 31 reported cases and one death. Other area counties include: Hall, 402 and five deaths; Barrow, 68 and three deaths; Oconee, 44; Jackson, 35 and one; Stephens, 24; Banks, nine; Elbert, seven; Franklin, seven; and Hart, five.
Sixty percent of confirmed cases are people ages 18-59. Thirty-five percent of cases are those over 60. One-percent of confirmed cases are those 0 to 17. Fifty-four percent of cases are female, with 44 percent male and two percent unknown. Of the 576 deaths, 299 are listed as black or African American, 216 are listed white, eight are listed as Asian, six are listed as Hispanic/Latino and one is listed as Native American. The other fatalities are listed as “unknown.”
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.