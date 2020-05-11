The State of Georgia’s April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87 billion.
Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $19.23 billion for a decrease of nearly $680 million, or -3.4 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year (FY) when net tax revenues totaled $19.91 billion.
Changes within the following tax categories for April are largely attributable to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the shifting of payment deadlines related to motor vehicle, corporate tax, and especially individual income tax have had a profound impact on typical state revenue collection activity, resulting in the dramatic reduction of April and year-to-date 2020 tax revenues.
•Individual income tax: Individual income tax collections for April declined by $732 million, or -46.2 percent, down from April 2019 when net individual tax revenues totaled roughly $1.58 billion. Individual income tax refunds issued — net of voided checks — decreased by $253.6 million or -44.3 percent. Individual income tax Return payments decreased by $830.9 million, or -88.9 percent, from last year. Individual withholding payments for the month were up $15.4 million, or 1.6 percent, over last year. All other categories, including non-resident income tax payments, were down a combined $170.1 million.
•Sales and use tax: Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $995.7 million for the month, which was a decrease of roughly $107 million, or -9.7 percent, compared to April 2019. Net sales and use tax declined by $82.4 million, or -14.3 percent, compared to FY 2019, when net sales tax totaled $574.6 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled $491.4 million for a decrease of $33.4 million, or -6.4 percent, from April 2019. Lastly, sales tax refunds increased by nearly $8.8 million compared to FY 2019.
•Corporate income tax: Net corporate income tax collections decreased by nearly $219.1 million, or -70.6 percent, compared to FY 2019 when net corporate tax revenues totaled $310.4 million. Corporate income tax refunds - net of voids - decreased by $11.6 million, or -51.4 percent, from last year. Corporate income tax estimated payments received were down $122.7 million or -64.5 percent. Corporate income tax return payments decreased by $99.4 million or -78.3 percent. All other corporate tax types, including S-Corp tax payments, were down a combined $8.6 million.
•Motor fuel tax collections increased by $80.3 million, or 50.9 percent, compared to FY 2019 on the strength of larger than ordinary, one-time settlement payments resulting from ongoing audit activities.
•Motor vehicle - tag and title fees fell by roughly $16.3 million, or -43.4 percent, in April while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections declined by $22.7 million, or -30.7 percent, compared to FY 2019.
