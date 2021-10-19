The Georgia Water Coalition (GWC) released its 2021 Clean 13 Report this week and Madison County Clean Power Coalition is one of this year's Clean 13 Award recipients.
“In rural Northeast Georgia residents rallied together to fight pollution from two local biomass-to-energy plants,” the GWC press release stated. “When residents discovered the facilities were chipping and burning creosote-soaked railroad ties, they took action. Within a year, this small group of determined activists had secured state legislation banning the use of creosote-soaked wood at power generation facilities and held the polluting entities accountable.”
The report highlights individuals, businesses, industries, non-profit organizations and governmental agencies “whose extraordinary efforts have led to cleaner rivers, stronger communities and a more sustainable future for Georgians.”
“With extreme weather events raging across the globe, sea levels rising on the Georgia coast, and plastic pollution overwhelming our state’s waterways and coast, it seems the environmental problems we face are insurmountable,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director with the Rome-based Coosa River Basin Initiative. “But, the entities recognized in this report provide us hope. Their actions are directly addressing these threats and leading us toward a more resilient and sustainable future in every corner of the state.”
