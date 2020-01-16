Madison County has asked the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority for water and a 30-year agreement for the service.
Jackson County authority manager Eric Klerk said the request is a big decision because if approved, it would be the first time the county would provide water outside of the four member counties of the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority.
During a meeting held Jan. 9, the board reviewed Madison County's request. Klerk aid other members of the UOBWA — Clark, Oconee and Barrow counties — would have first right of refusal before the authority agreed to sell to Madison County, which isn't part of UOBWA.
The request for water came from Sen. Frank Ginn, who also serves as the executive director of the Madison County Industrial Development Authority.
Ginn requested the authority consider going outside the standard three year water sale agreement and instead enter into a 30-year agreement at a cost of $2.30 per thousand gallons.
Klerk said $2.30 is an old price and under the current agreement, another government currently contracting with the county is paying closer to $3.00 per thousand gallons.
Klerk said if the authority were to agree to sell water to Madison County, staff would recommend an assessment of a $7,000 minimum monthly fee to help offset the cost, estimated at $225,000, that would be incurred to run 2,200 feet of line to make the connection.
Ginn said the expense to Madison County would be significantly higher than the cost to the authority due to the amount of line needed to meet the authority connection and an agreement of more than three years would be needed in order to recoup that expense.
“I think 30 years is a lot to ask, particularly since Braselton, Commerce and Jefferson are getting three (years,)” said board member Pat Bell. “This authority, and my job here, is to protect the water in this county for the people in this county.”
No action was taken by the board on the request.
