Georgia State Senators were told to self quarantine after Sen. Brandon Beach tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
Madison County State Senator Frank Ginn (Republican, District 47), who also serves as the county’s executive director of the industrial development and building authority, spoke Thursday from the historic county courthouse, where he works at the IDA director. The industrial authority oversees county water services. The courthouse is closed to the public, but the operation of the county system continues.
Ginn said he has no symptoms of any illness and is keeping his distance from other workers at the office.
He said he was on a conference call Wednesday night and spoke with one of the physicians on the Governor’s coronavirus task force. He said he was advised not to be in close quarters with others, such as getting in a car.
“But we’re not talking about locking yourself in a basement and sliding a pizza under the door,” said Ginn.
The senator said he has not been tested for the virus and that he doesn’t want to take a test away from someone exhibiting symptoms and more in need of testing.
Ginn said senators did not shake hands Monday and that people were distancing from each other. He said that he shook hands with a lot of people in the weeks prior, just as all the others did.
“No one shook hands with anyone Monday,” he said.
Ginn said the scheduled industrial authority meeting for March 24 will likely be canceled, but it hasn’t officially been postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.