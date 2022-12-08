The dotted line remains to be signed, but Frank Ginn and the industrial authority have agreed to part ways.
The IDA’s executive director said he has agreed to leave his position.
“Basically, I’m stepping down as the executive director and leaving the development authority,” said Ginn. “We still have to finalize the paperwork. We’ve reached an agreement where we’re on the same page that I’m leaving and as they say Chairman (Todd) Higdon is winning. He gets his wish.”
Ginn began as IDA executive director on Labor Day 2018, filling the position long held by Marvin White.
The industrial authority met for over two hours in closed session Friday to discuss Ginn’s employment, periodically calling Ginn into the meeting to discuss details of his departure.
The IDA concluded that meeting with a 4-0 vote to approve a separation agreement with Ginn.
“We’re working out the details on it,” said Ginn. “Right now that’s not a public document or anything. It’s in between the parties.”
The Journal filed an open records request for what the IDA approved, but as of press time that document had not been received. There was no open discussion Friday after the closed meeting of what the agreement includes regarding compensation. When does Ginn’s pay stop? Is there any pay for vacation days accrued? Such matters have still not been finalized.
The IDA gave Ginn until noon Monday to sign off on the agreement, but Ginn’s attorney suffered a death in the family and asked to have a week extension to review the document, according to IDA and county attorney Mike Pruett. The IDA called a meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 to discuss an “extension on release agreement.” That meeting was held after press time.
In a November commissioners’ meeting, chairman Todd Higdon asked for the IDA to fire Ginn. He said at that meeting that the director had “run amok,” mishandling county matters. He asked commissioners to support him in seeking to remove the IDA director. He noted that the IDA serves at the pleasure of the BOC and can be replaced.
Commissioner Dennis Adams said at the November meeting that Ginn isn’t getting the job done and was spending money without the authority understanding why.
“If I had a employee that had no more planning than what’s going on over there, I wouldn’t be in business,” he said. “So, yes, I’m looking at the mirror I’m wondering why is this allowed to continue?”
Adams made a motion at that meeting to request that the IDA terminate Ginn’s employment. But that motion failed for a lack of a second. Only commissioners Terry Chandler and Derek Doster were at that meeting with Adams and Higdon.
The industrial authority has since met twice in closed session to discuss Ginn’s employment, once at Jackson EMC, and then again Friday at the IDA office.
Ginn says he hasn’t been given solid reasons on why he’s being forced out. He says he’s done a lot for Madison County. He notes that he helped bring Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) to the county, adding that it constitutes 10 percent of the tax base. Ginn said he took the role of executive director to help establish GRP in the county.
“The reason I came to Madison County was because of my insight on water systems and it was something they very much needed,” he said. “I transitioned from Franklin County to Madison County to help them not fail in this very large project with the county. And we’ve been able to meet that demand. You think about taking your business up seven fold in one year’s time, because that’s what we had to do was go up seven fold. That’s a difficult growth curve.”
Ginn said he’s helped bring county water lines in compliance with the state Environmental Protection Division regulations and brought in grant money for the county. Ginn said he doesn’t think he’s being forced out for the job he’s done but because of a personal grudge from the chairman.
“For me, that’s sad that he’s got a personal-driven issue,” said Ginn. “The only reason is because of this wedge that Chairman Higdon has driven between the IDA and the BOC. It’s nothing to do with me or my job.”
Higdon said Tuesday that’s absolutely not the case. He said the move is simply in the best interest of the county.
“There’s absolutely nothing personal; this is strictly business,” he said.
Madison County commissioners recently established a “study committee” to determine the best structure for the county to attract economic development. The committee will consider a number of matters, including whether the industrial authority should remain in control of county water services. That committee will present its recommendations to the board of commissioners in early 2023.
