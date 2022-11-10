Frank Ginn

Frank Ginn (R) is pictured at a recent meeting.

There was no secret about the feelings of many on hand at the county commissioners’ meeting Monday night — audience members wanted to see Frank Ginn ousted as the executive director of the county industrial authority.

Commissioner Dennis Adams was met with applause when he made a motion to ask the industrial authority — which has hiring and firing power over the executive director — to terminate Ginn’s employment.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.