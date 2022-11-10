There was no secret about the feelings of many on hand at the county commissioners’ meeting Monday night — audience members wanted to see Frank Ginn ousted as the executive director of the county industrial authority.
Commissioner Dennis Adams was met with applause when he made a motion to ask the industrial authority — which has hiring and firing power over the executive director — to terminate Ginn’s employment.
“I make a motion that we as the BOC request that the IDA board terminate the executive director of the IDA and install Rodney Shubert as the day-to-day operations manager there until such time as the committee determines the future of the water and sewer department in this county,” said Adams.
His motion followed an impassioned plea from commission chairman Todd Higdon for the IDA to get rid of Ginn. He said Ginn, who also serves as State Senator for District 47, is acting outside of the authority’s control in ways that are damaging to its finances.
“With overwhelming evidence, I think it’s fair to say that our executive director of the IDBA has run amok,” said Higdon. “That’s the best way I can put it.”
But the motion died for a lack of a second. Only three board members were on hand Monday. Commissioner Terry Chandler responded to an audience member who asked why he and commissioner Derek Doster wouldn’t second Adams’ motion.
“I will not be part of the tone of this conversation going on here tonight,” said commissioner Chandler. “There is an appropriate way to handle this type of business and when you let emotions get in front of you, there’s nothing good to be said about it.
Ginn was not at Monday night’s board meeting. Outgoing IDA chairman Josh Chandler, who will leave his position with the authority at the end of the year, told commissioners he asked the executive director not to attend.
But Ginn indicated Tuesday morning that he is open to leaving the position.
“I want to do what’s the best thing for the authority,” he said. “And obviously there’s a couple of commissioners that don’t want me there, and I don’t want to be the lightning rod for the authority. So I would suggest if I need to move on, let’s make a plan for how to do that and make that transaction occur. I don’t want to have the carpet jerked out from under me. At the same token, nobody wants to see chaos. So I want to make sure it works in the best interest of the people in Madison County.”
Monday’s three-hour meeting included considerable talk about the industrial authority and Ginn’s role as executive director.
MIZE ROAD PROJECT
The board opened the IDA issues discussing the project to connect the Mize Road water system, currently served by Commerce, to the county’s main system, which will improve the water quality for the Mize Road area and provide another Madison County tie-in to the Commerce system. The county received a $530,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) for the project, but due to a sharp rise in the cost of materials due to inflation, the project has exceeded original budget projections by $398,000, putting the project, which is scheduled to start this month, at over $930,000.
IDA chairman Chandler said commissioner Adams asked the industrial authority to request that the BOC cover the cost of the overage. And Chandler sat in the front row of the BOC meeting room to discuss the matter with the board.
But the conversation between Higdon and Chandler regarding the project grew tense, as Higdon made references to the purchase of over $500,000 worth of materials for the water line project. The BOC chairman said Ginn is repeatedly acting on his own without IDA direction, leaving authority members in the dark and putting the county in a bind financially.
“Was the IDBA board made aware that we went ahead and ordered these projects?” Higdon asked Chandler.
“Everything that has been done on this project has been done under the direction of the industrial authority board,” responded Chandler.
Higdon asked if the IDA ordered the materials without knowing whether the BOC would cover the inflated cost of materials.
“Our discussions in house were to self fund the balance of the shortfall,” said Chandler, reiterating that Adams had asked the authority to seek help from the BOC.
Higdon repeatedly asked Chandler for a “yes” or “no” on whether the IDA had taken a vote on purchasing the materials.
“Was there a vote?” he asked.
Chandler said the IDA was aware of what was going on, but he didn’t recall if there was a vote.
Ginn said Tuesday that he followed the IDA policy on purchasing.
“I was following what we’ve used as policy,” said Ginn. “You get three bids on anything like that. We have a purchasing policy and we follow state law. I followed the recommendation from the engineer as well, had the engineer review the quotes to make sure I wasn’t missing something.”
Higdon told commissioners Monday that the overage should be covered with the industrial authority’s $951,000 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds, not with the $5.8 million the county has received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). He said the authority has not made any clear plans for its SPLOST funding through 2026, so it makes sense to use the unallocated SPLOST rather than the federal dollars, which could be applied for other county projects.
“The intent of this was not to come ask for a portion of our SPLOST allocation,” said Chandler, who added that the authority has several projects it’s considering, but that none of them are currently ready to start today.
He added: “I don’t appreciate being invited here to request a partnership for funding and then being chastised about it…I would just request that you withdraw this request from today’s meeting, sir.”
Higdon then asked Chandler if he had turned in his resignation letter, and Doster interrupted and called for a point of order. Doster then made a motion to cover the Mize Road project overage with ARPA funds, not the IDA SPLOST money. He added a 10-percent contingency to the project in case there are any additional overruns, bringing the allocation to $436,402.
The board then voted 3-0 to approve the action.
Higdon said using the ARPA funds to cover the water project overage could eliminate other county projects, such as a senior center, that could use the federal money instead.
“Why not use SPLOST?” Higdon asked Doster.
The District 5 commissioner responded that it makes sense to use the federal dollars first, which have a timeline attached, instead of the SPLOST dollars that don’t have a timeline.
SMI WATER SERVICES
In a separate matter, SMI, a growing composite manufacturing business in Madico Park in Comer, is adding a 35,000-square foot facility, but the company faced major delays in its plans after it received conflicting information from the county planning office and the IDA. SMI’s original water plans were approved by the planning office, but the industrial authority later informed the company that its plans weren’t satisfactory and that it needed to tie on to the Madico system at a different location. Company officials expressed dismay with Ginn during a recent IDA meeting on that matter, saying they felt he was trying to pass county costs onto the company.
The company and the county finally signed a contract this week, with the county agreeing to “reimburse SMI up to $90,883” for costs incurred in meeting the IDA requirements. Higdon said the commissioners should use the IDA’s SPLOST money to cover that expense. The commissioners previously approved funds for Madico Park water improvements, and Adams noted that the work related to SMI is an upgrade to the park. The board then agreed to use SPLOST funds by a 3-0 vote.
CHANDLER TO REMAIN UNTIL END OF THE YEAR
After the SMI talk, the board discussed Chandler’s recent resignation from the IDA, and the commissioners agreed that they would like to see him stay on the authority until the end of the year.
“First off I’d like to tell thank you, you have done a good job,” said Higdon.
“Save it,” said Chandler.
“I’m sorry you’re blinded by your help, but you do a good job, you’re a smart young man,” said Higdon. “…I think your intent was true.”
Commissioners then expressed their appreciation for Chandler and said he has a lot of knowledge, which will be helpful to the authority during a time of transition until the end of the year. Ben Morris, the IDA vice chairman, will now take on chairman’s duties. And new leadership roles will be determined by the authority when the board is full again.
HIGDON PROPOSES GINN BE DISMISSED
Chairman Higdon then suggested the commissioners ask the industrial authority to remove Ginn from his role as executive director and install water manager Rodney Shubert as the day-to-day director.
“I think it’s highly inappropriate that you ask for a letter of resignation from any department’s employees,” said Josh Chandler to Higdon, adding that Higdon should have come to him first.
“Well I sorta kinda did that one time and that sort of put egg on my face,” said Higdon. “Remember when I done that?”
Chandler said Higdon told him he had the support of all of the BOC to fire Ginn when he actually didn’t.
Higdon said he did have their support at the time.
“I got witnesses; how many you want?” he said. “I got emails to prove it.”
Doster said the IDA is appointed to oversee its staff and that if there’s an issue with an employee, such as Ginn, the IDA should address it.
“You clearly have missed everything that’s went on for two years,” said Higdon to Doster.
Higdon said the BOC has the power to terminate IDA members.
“If they (the IDA) choose not to follow through with that recommendation, they can be removed from their role by this BOC,” he said. “Let’s make it real clear where we stand.”
Josh Chandler encouraged the BOC to look in the mirror and think about the IDA members and recognize what a lack of confidence is shown to the authority in a statement like Higdon’s.
Adams expressed anger by the assertion and said he had sat through IDA meetings and recognized that Ginn was spending money without the authority understanding why.
“If I had a employee that had no more planning than what’s going on over there, I wouldn’t be in business,” he said. “So, yes, I’m looking at the mirror I’m wondering why is this allowed to continue?”
Higdon said the IDA is trying to make decisions without ever knowing the full story from Ginn. He said Ginn is making $70,000 a year and not working full-time, but part-time.
“If he (Ginn) is gone tomorrow we’re not going to know the difference,” he said.
Adams then made the motion to ask the IDA to fire Ginn. Commissioner Chandler said some old problems had been corrected under current leadership, but he agreed there were current issues, but he thought it was a bad move to try and threaten the IDA into firing Ginn. He said it undermines the authority of the IDA.
“I’m not in disagreement with the problems that are occurring now, but I am in disagreement with this board in a threatening manner trying to force an IDA board to make a decision,” said commissioner Chandler. “I have confidence in them. They see the same things we do. And they’re going to make the right decisions without me getting in a threatening posture to make them do so.”
Several audience members spoke to the board, asking them to take action against Ginn, with one business owner noting her three-and-a-half year quest to get sewer services. She said she has gotten the runaround from Ginn and changing requirements.
Harrison resident Larry Cox asked the board to take action.
“It’s time for a change here,” he said. “It’s not working right now. There’s too much baggage out there. And you commissioners were voted in to make decisions for us and it’s time you make those decisions tonight.”
Higdon said he’s fed up with Ginn.
“In a 40-hour work week, I spend 15 of those hours trying to correct and/or fix stuff that does not involve the board of commissioners and it does not involve the IDBA, but it does involve Frank Ginn,” said Higdon. “I should not have to go through this because of an individual who is incompetent and cannot do his job.”
Ginn said Tuesday morning that he feels the IDA is a good board and that he and board members have done a good job in getting the authority in better financial shape than in years past, while expanding the water system and bringing in Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) as a water customer to grow the county tax base.
“The reason I came to the IDA was they were floundering with their water system and they had the biggest opportunity in the world with the largest investment ever made in Madison County, and it they couldn’t get their water system straightened out, then they would lose that industrial growth,” he said. “And since we’ve been able to make some changes in the water system, we’ve been able to meet the need, grow the tax base, grow jobs and help the county to progress and to help move from five individual systems to get to one countywide system that serves the residents of the county with much better fire protection and water service than it ever had.”
He said he’s not clear on what motivates Higdon.
“I don’t know what Todd’s issue is,” he said.
