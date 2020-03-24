The Georgia Municipal Association on Tuesday morning urged the leaders of all 538 cities in the state to declare public health emergencies and shut down non-essential businesses within their boundaries, pressing beyond the coronavirus restrictions set by Gov. Brian Kemp less than 24 hours earlier.
The organization made the decision after a Monday afternoon presentation by Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean for Emory at Grady Health System, to mayors, city managers, county commission chairs and county managers across the state.
