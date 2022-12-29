Goodbye, 2022; Hello, 2023: A look back at 12 months of Madison County news
The newsprint kept flowing in The Madison County Journal in 2022. Here’s a look at front-page news over the past 12 months:
JANUARY
•Cases of covid were on the rise in the first week of 2022 with the spread of the Omicron variant.
•Commissioners decide they want a professional firm to assist in updating the county’s comprehensive plan.
•County commissioners considered hiring a firm to audit Madison County businesses.
•Proposed townhouses at Hwy. 72 and Foote McClellan Road were turned down by the board of commissioners.
•Joshua Rogers, 27, was transported to the Madison County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after firing on three people, then barricading himself after law enforcement arrived at a residence on Kellogg Drive just south of Danielsville.
•Commissioners and industrial authority members held a joint meeting, with BOC members asking the industrial authority to consider adding a mill to their tax rate to wipe out old debts.
•The board of commissioners discussed the need for more sewage services in the county.
•The Journal featured a 12-person crew led by Dennis Moon who spent nearly a week in Kentucky helping tornado victims clear their property so they can rebuild.
•The Journal featured new library director Aleta Turner.
•A fire that destroyed a home on Childers Road in Colbert was ruled an arson.
•REACH scholars Marry Say, Tyler Maxey and CJ Kinsey were recognized at a county school board meeting.
•A major poultry-house development was planned off Hudson Rivers Church Road and Jot ‘Em Down Road.
FEBRUARY
•Ben Morris was named the newest member of the county industrial authority.
•Jackson Electric Membership Corporation and TruVista Communications announced a new partnership to offer broadband services in Jackson and Madison counties.
•State officials gave the go-ahead to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) to discharge treated water into a tributary of Beaverdam Creek, which flows into the South Fork of the Broad River.
•The board of commissioners approved Hall Consulting to help Madison County update its comprehensive land use plan.
•MedLink Georgia, Inc. celebrated the opening of its new office located in downtown Danielsville at 306 Courthouse Square, Danielsville, with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Feb. 22
•The Journal reported on the low supply of homes for sale in the county.
•Two 10,000-square foot warehouses were placed on 46.5 acres off Hwy. 98 near the Madison County/Jackson County line.
•Commissioners voted to allow Tommy Barrett to keep his long-time trucking company open on his 3.43-acre property on New Haven Church Road. The property was rezoned from rural residential to business.
•The county planning commission recommended that commissioners deny a rezoning on Hudson Rivers Church Road for 20 chicken houses.
•Cynthia Rhiannon Barden, 26, Elberton, died in an accident at approximately 9:10 p.m. Feb. 14 on Poca Road at Stella Henley Road in Madison County.
•The City of Comer received over $337,000 in federal funding for infrastructure projects, but the county government got no grant funding.
•The Journal published its 2022 “Explore Madison County” magazine.
MARCH
•Charlie Thomas Wesley Bond, 76, Danielsville was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, failure to yield and open container violation after an accident at Hwy. 98 and Bond Road Feb. 24 claimed the life of Whitney Teri Lee, 39.
•Madison County senior Joshua Blackmon and his middle school math teacher, Donna Smith, were recognized as the county’s 2022 Star Student and Star Teacher in a ceremony in the Broad River College and Career Academy Culinary Arts Center.
•The Journal reported on the shortage of public safety workers in the county.
•County commissioners agreed to pay off $1,475,959 of the industrial authority’s old debts. The IDA has for years financed the county infrastructure projects.
•A request to rezone property on Hudson Rivers Church Road for 20 chicken houses has been withdrawn.
•Long-time Colbert Mayor Chris Peck resigned March 1 with councilman Jonathan Pou taking on the mayoral duties until a special election in November.
•Dan Lampe was fired after 15 years as Madison County High School’s head girls’ basketball coach. Lampe appeared before the school board and expressed bewilderment with his dismissal, presenting the board with a written timeline of events leading to his firing, adding that he wanted to clarify that: “I haven’t been accused of anything. I haven’t done anything wrong.”
•Two men died in separate accidents in Madison County March 5, both in the early morning hours on Hwy. 29. Caleb J. Campbell, 21, Bowman, died in a single-vehicle accident around 1:30 a.m. following an attempted traffic stop by Madison County Deputy Mason Bennett. Jung Dong Park, 61, Seoul, Korea was killed when he walked into the path of a southbound Chevy Tahoe on Hwy. 29 around 6 a.m. near Diamond Hill Grocery.
•Madison County commissioners considered a referendum to give voters the choice on allowing liquor by the drink in the county.
•Properties zoned “agriculture” in Madison County were increasingly split and developed for home sites in ways that bypass the need for a rezoning. County commissioners discussed the need to address the issue.
•Former Madison County deputy Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams, 34, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, a University of Georgia graduate student, in November 2019 in Athens.
•A Hull man was found murdered in his residence March 14 and his stepbrother was taken into custody, charged with felony murder. Jermaine Brown, 41, was found deceased in his Garnett Ward Road home, and Corey Pattman, 41, was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after Brown’s body was discovered by Joe Brown, the victim’s father.
•Local office hopefuls qualified for the 2022 elections.
•The candidacies of two school board candidates, Corey Berryman and Dan Lampe, were challenged by Angie McGinnis.
•The Journal featured countywide “Teacher of the Year,” Jaime Hinsley.
•The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the county school system hosted a “state-of-the-county” event March 22 at the school board office where municipal, school and county leaders gave an overview of what’s happening in the county and what’s ahead.
APRIL
•Jamie Fahrney was hired as Colbert Elementary School’s new principal.
•Colbert leaders voted unanimously to deny a rezone request that would have paved the way for 30 Second Avenue townhomes on 42.21 acres and three townhomes on 2.8 acres at Fourth Street and Hwy. 72 following a 45-minute public hearing on the matter.
•The Journal featured the Madison County School System “Support Person of the Year,” Lisa Crumley.
•Madison County commissioners considered two subdivision issues, leaving both developers with a need to modify their plans.
•The annual Madison County Journal agriculture section was published.
•A public hearing was held on the replacement of he Broad River Bridge on Hwy. 281.
•Madison County Board of Education members discussed the need for more classrooms at Ila and Comer Elementary Schools.
•Danielsville council members approved a final plat for Riverwalk at South Fork Subdivision on Scout Hut Road. The development contains lots for 30 homes and with 85 acres left in a conservation area which includes a lake.
•Kevin Wayne Stratton, 43, Gainesville was charged with rape, child molestation and felony sexual battery.
The county election board ruled April 13 that Corey Berryman couldn’t run for the Madison County Board of Education District 2 seat, since his brother serves as an assistant principal at the high school. A challenge to Lampe’s candidacy was dropped.
•The Journal featured Barbara Booth and Sara Wall, who have been members of Meadow Baptist Church for 71 years.
•Monty McClure was named Madison County High School’s new head girls’ basketball coach.
•The Journal published a feature on the 1936 lynching of Lent Shaw in Colbert and included photos of the lynch mob.
•Volunteer firemen practiced putting out flames from a pressurized container in Danielsville.
•Jemma Hill, 2, drowned at a swimming pool off Carithers Road.
•The commissioners officially kicked off the process of updating the county’s comprehensive plan.
MAY
•Commissioners agreed to put a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the November ballot.
•Madison County commissioners hit the pause button on growth, passing a six-month moratorium on property splits and rezonings.
•The county industrial authority discussed the need to improve sewer services in Hull. The Hull sewer plant was established in the early 2000s, prior to the tenure of any current county leaders, who say that plant was put on elevated ground in a place that must be served by pumped sewage, rather than a gravity-flow system. This hinders efforts to attract business to the Hull-Dogsboro area and leaves some existing businesses there without access to sewer services.
•Madison County commissioners listened as Chris Dills of Neel-Schafer gave an overview of his months-long study of county roads. The board hired Dills after the transportation tax was approved, seeking an objective assessment of road conditions in the county.
•Property owners expressed sticker shock at the increase in property values, which were driven up by inflated prices in the housing market.
•Madison County High School (MCHS) and The Broad River College and Career Academy (BRCCA) held the second Career Signing Day for MCHS seniors who have chosen to enter careers in the armed services or in local industries directly upon graduation.
•The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Taste of Madison County” event at Cliff Yarbrough Park in Comer.
•The Journal featured MCHS valedictorian Josh Blackmon and salutatorian Paul Westmoreland.
•The one-cent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) was renewed by voters.
•A runoff between incumbent Angie McGinnis and challenger Dan Lampe was needed in the school board district 2 race after no candidate received over 50 percent.
•The Madison County Mentor Program held a luncheon May 25.
•The federal government funded free lunches for all school kids during the pandemic, but local leaders that assistance would end when classes started again after summer break.
•Commissioners learned of mortgage relief and rental relief. Visit www.GeorgiaMortgageAssistance.ga.gov and GeorgiaRentalAssistance.ga.gov.
•The 2022 Madison County High School graduation ceremony was held at the high school football stadium.
JUNE
•Only 30 percent of the water Madison County’s industrial authority sells to customers is Madison County made. And IDA members want to change that by boosting local supplies. The industrial authority discussed a possible regional reservoir.
•Zachary Tristan Kiser, 26, was killed when the black 2018 Suzuki he was driving was struck in a three-vehicle accident by a white 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Ruben D. Cortez, 50, Hull, who was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed, possession of an open container and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
•County commissioners narrowly approved a conditional use application for a long-standing dog breeding kennel on Hannah’s Creek Church Road after it came before them for the second time.
•Justin Pirkle, 36, Athens, died when he lost control of his black 1995 Honda Accord while traveling south on New Haven Church Road June 7.
•The Journal featured 99-year-old Madison County resident Sara Frances Beard.
•An overflow crowd participated with enthusiasm and sometimes tension at a workshop to discuss the comprehensive joint plan held at the senior center.
•The tarp came down and the City of Hull unveiled its new mural located at the Chevron at the intersection of Harve Mathis Road and Highway 72.
•Henry Adams, 45, was killed in a tractor accident while bush hogging on Logger Head Lane in Danielsville June 8.
•Former Madison County girls’ basketball coach Dan Lampe defeated Angie McGinnis to become the next District 2 representative on the county school board.
•Corey Chatham, 19, of Candlestick Drive was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at 54 Fenway Drive around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19. Anglow Antonio Walton, 19, Hull, was later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Chatham, who suffered a single, fatal gunshot wound to the side, was a bystander and not the intended target.
•The Journal featured Jody Cronic, who offers free class on how to communicate through sign language.
•County school leaders approved the school system’s 2022-23 budget. Anticipated school expenses for the upcoming year were $59.7 million, up from $55.9 million.
•The Perch in Comer hosted its first annual Juneteenth Celebration.
•Colbert is known for its Fourth-of-July festivities, but a group of Colbert residents formed with the aim of developing Red Canna Park and making it a city attraction, too.
•The county industrial authority moved forward with plans to use a water filtration system for county-owned wells with high mineral content.
•The Journal featured the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy.
JULY
•The mother of a 2-year-old who drowned in Madison County April 26 was charged in her child’s death. Kelsey Marie Carithers, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree for the death of Jemma Hill, 2, who drowned in a pool at 135 Carithers Road the afternoon of April 26.
•A Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck July 2. Michael Jones, 60, Danielsville died when he lost control of a 2005 Mazda at Hwy. 29 and Holman Autry Road.
•The death of an 11-month-old girl left in a car at Walgreens in Danielsville appeared to be an accident, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Oakley Bellamy of Danielsville was left for several hours in a car at the Danielsville store and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional where she was pronounced dead.
•County commissioners agreed to spend just over $38,000 to put up more cameras — that also capture sound — at Sammy Haggard Park in Danielsville.
•Madison County commissioners indefinitely postponed a decision on a potential reduction of the county planning commission from seven to five members.
•The Georgia Guidestones were destroyed in neighboring Elbert County.
•Madison County citizens shared their perspectives on the county’s future at a county comprehensive workshop July 14 at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
•Madison County beat the state average in most Georgia Milestone tests this past spring.
•The county school board heard from property owners who asked them to roll back the tax rate to offset large valuation increases due to inflation in the housing market.
•Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve new minimum acre sizes for agricultural properties. The minimum acreage for an A-2 zoning was increased from five to 10 acres, while the minimum acreage for an A-1 property was changed from five to 25 acres.
•For the second year in a row, Madison County Schools are ranked tenth in Georgia, according to an online ranking system.
•Andrew Kitchens resigned from his position as the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter director effective July 28 to attend the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.
AUGUST
•The industrial authority discussed the possibility of working with agencies in other counties to establish a regional water supply.
•Madison County schools started the 2022-23 school year Aug. 1 with 4,715 students enrolled on the first day of school.
•The county school board voted to roll back its tax rate by 1.5 mills.
•The IDA reported that a topography study revealed that Seagraves Lake can be approximately 19 acres without violating state dam guidelines.
Former Madison County softball coach Doug Kesler, who started the Red Raider fastpitch program in 1998, was honored with a left field foul pole sign and road sign at “Kesler’s Korner,”
•Madison County Habitat for Humanity completed its 10th home in Comer.
•The board of commissioners voted 3-2 — with Dennis Adams and Frank May providing the “No” votes — to award a contract of $375,925 to Dale Construction out of Maysville to install about 9,200 feet of water line from the Blacks Creek Church Road/Mize Road area to the county’s “60 system” (the term used for its main water system).
•Madison County High School principal Jamie Dixon has resigned effective Aug. 26. MCHS assistant principal Johnathan Harris was named the interim MCHS principal.
•Hundreds of Karen refugees from Burma found fellowship, food and fun at Comer’s Arnold Park during a celebration of Martyr’s Day.
•The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) reported that air particulate matter from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) is a concern for the community.
•Emmerson Nash, 9, was recognized by county commissioners for her fundraising for the animal shelter.
•The BOC passed a resolution by a 5-0 vote to ask the Georgia Department of Transportation to consider widening Hwy. 98.
•County commissioners voted 5-0 to roll back their tax rates enough to wipe out all revenue gains from increases in home values over the past year.
SEPTEMBER
•An online threat regarding Madison County High School was deemed a hoax last week after investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s office.
•The Journal featured Gibson Krolikowski and Tripp Leffler, who are in their second year with the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, with Leffler on the baritone saxophone and Krolikowski playing the French horn.
•Madison County’s emergency radio services were on an outdated, analog system, but the county overhauled that system, and county 911 director Brenan Baird gave an update to commissioners about how that system is functioning.
•Madison County commissioners met with several department heads and planned to approve the roughly $22 million 2023 county budget.
•A Danielsville man died from injuries sustained when a backhoe ran over him. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Larry Jack Grogan, 78, Mount Zion Road, Danielsville, Thursday, Sept. 15, around 11:50 a.m. after he was found lying on a concrete pad near his shop building with the backhoe crashed into the shop building just a few feet away.
•The Madison County Journal reported on State Senator Frank Ginn receiving steel beams from two contractors on state bridge projects.
•The Journal featured county poll worker, Susan Smith, and looked at the service poll workers provide to the community.
•The school board discussed security upgrades for the high school.
•The annual county fair was held at the Comer Fairgrounds.
•The BOC considered forming group to address economic development
•Madison County has trailed surrounding counties in government salaries, but commissioners agreed to provide every county employee a pay increase in 2023. The increases followed a pay study conducted by Evergreen Solutions.
•What’s the draw to Madison County? That question was the overarching theme of the Sept. 29 comprehensive plan meeting at Jackson EMC in Hull.
OCTOBER
•Madison County finance director Melissa Branyon Tolbert was booked into the county jail for alleged thefts at a job she held prior to working with the county.
•Ken Morgan reached 200 career wins as the Red Raider softball coach.
•County commissioners agreed to spend up to $92,500 to upgrade a water line that will serve SMI and potentially other businesses as well. The company ran into snags in its expansion in Madico Park due to miscommunication between county offices.
•Commissioners agreed that a committee would be formed to study the best way to secure economic development for Madison County.
•Citizens were asked to prioritize the county’s needs during a comprehensive plan meeting at the county school board office.
•Danielsville leaders approved new Tasers for the city police department to replace outdated ones.
•Plans for a Madison County Agricultural Center moved forward, with an official partnership between the county school board and Madison County Agricultural Center Inc. The county board of education accepted a 20.29-acre tract of land from Madison County Agricultural Center Inc. Oct. 11.
•Author Tracy Adkins shared Northeast Georgia ghost stories at the Madison County Library.
•The Journal published a lengthy article on the political chaos in the City of Hull, where the mayor fired the long-time clerk and the council has been unable to conduct business due to a lack of a quorum.
•Danielsville residents voiced a desire to “keep it quaint” during a comprehensive plan meeting in the city.
•University of Georgia economist Jeffrey Dorfman spoke at a Madison County Chamber of Commerce “State of Education” event at the Professional Learning Center, offering a breakdown of what land uses are most costly and most beneficial to governments and schools as they provide services to citizens.
•Madison County schools leaders are focusing on an array of challenges, including growth in the county and the strain an increasing population puts on school facilities. School superintendent Michael Williams spoke at a Madison County Chamber of Commerce “State of Education” event at the Professional Learning Center about the system’s challenges and accomplishments.
•County residents focused on transportation and housing at an Oct. 20 comprehensive plan meeting at the Sanford Community Center.
•The “Under the Stars” Pageant was held at the Madison County High School Theater Oct. 27
NOVEMBER
•The Madison County Journal featured Foothills Education Charter High School and its efforts to maintain sufficient funding from the state to continue its services.
•Josh Chandler resigned as chairman of the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority. His resignation takes effect Dec. 31.
•The annual Pioneer Harvest Festival was held Nov. 5 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
•Madison County High School held a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 in the school gym.
•Leon Fitzpatrick, Madison County’s perfect-season high school girls’ basketball coach, was remembered.
•A contentious county commissioners’ meeting focused on Frank Ginn and his employment as industrial authority executive director. Commission chairman Todd Higdon said Ginn needed to be removed from the role, and commissioner Dennis Adams made a motion to ask the industrial authority to fire Ginn. That motion died due to a lack of a second.
•The Madison County School System was awarded a $50,000 grant for school safety improvements.
•Republicans in all Nov. 8 elections were favored by wide margins in all partisan races in Madison County, while a “liquor-by-the-drink” referendum passed easily. Commissioners Frank May and Derek Doster held onto their seats. Brian Kirk ran without opposition in District 4. Republican incumbent Frank Ginn topped Democratic challenger Conolus Scott. Tim Wyatt defeated Gregory Magrum in the non-partisan race to be Colbert’s new mayor. Chris Peck defeated Michelle Bryant Cole to win the Post 4 council seat in Colbert.
•County commissioners began their review of information gathered by Hall Consulting for the update of the county comprehensive plan.
Madison County commissioners were alarmed at how developers were using loopholes in the county zoning ordinance to carve up farmland and turn it into residential property. So they passed a six-month moratorium on rezonings and property splits to give the county time to overhaul its regulatory structure, with the aim of handling growth in a sensible way. That moratorium was set to expire Nov. 19, but the BOC extended it to May 23, 2023.
•The Journal featured SMI, a rapidly growing composite manufacturing business in Comer.
•Matthew Hodge, 29, Hull, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man at his home. The victim was reportedly performing remodeling work at the shooter’s residence.
•Two Hull council members filed suit against Hull Mayor Paul Walton, saying that he has not been eligible for his seat since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress earlier in 2022. A judge issued a restraining order on Walton, prohibiting him from actions as mayor until a Jan. 5 hearing is held on his eligibility.
•The Journal featured Melissa Christian-Griffeth and her late husband, Buddy Christian, who was killed in the line of duty as an Athens police officer. She and her family seek to help families of other fallen officers.
•Sue Carithers and the late Ramona Booth were honored for their efforts in getting TJ & Friends rolling in Madison County. The organization raises money and distributes it directly to local cancer victims.
•The City of Ila kicked off Christmas festivities with its annual festival.
•County commissioners voted to use sales tax funds to cover overages on a water line project on Mize Road.
DECEMBER
•Madison County 911 calls are up significantly since the declaration of the pandemic, reported 911 director Brenan Baird.
•Frank Ginn and the county industrial authority agreed to part ways. Ginn was provided $40,000 in exchange for his resignation as the group’s executive director.
•Rep. Rob Leverett addressed potential legislation on “soil amendments” at the annual Madison County Chamber of Commerce “Eggs and Issues.”
•Republican Herschel Walker was heavily favored in Madison County in a runoff for U.S. Senate, though Democrat Raphael Warnock held on to his seat.
•Madison County commissioners plan to pass a noise ordinance in coming months to set guidelines on allowable noise limits in the county. The BOC has contracted with Arpeggio LLC to conduct a sound study in the county and draft a possible noise ordinance for the county. Kenneth Cunefare of Arpeggio presented findings to county commissioners in December. No action was taken.
•Colbert, Comer, Carlton and Danielsville held their annual city Christmas festivities.
•The Journal featured longtime Madison County Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker.
•The Journal featured the construction program at Danielsville Elementary School.
•The Journal published a lengthy feature on opioid addiction, overdoses and recovery.
•The City of Danielsville moved forward with its plans to hire a city manager in early 2023.
•Commissioners learned that the county will bring in approximately $100,000 in new tax revenue after an audit of 46 cell towers in the county.
•An appeal by City of Hull attorney Nefertara Clark to have Paul Walton reinstituted as mayor of Hull until a permanent ruling can be made on his eligibility for the office was dismissed by a judge.
•Madison County REACH scholars were honored at a ceremony at the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.