The seniors in red caps and gowns took a handoff on the football field from the superintendent on Saturday — not a ball but a diploma. They crossed the stage on a sunlit morning before family and friends, exiting the grade-school life and staring out at something new and different.
Class of 2022 speakers wore orange earplugs to block their own voices, which bounced back on them with a delay in disorienting fashion as they spoke from the stage. Graduation is itself a bit disorienting, said speaker Ben Doster, who received the Class of 2022 “Good Citizenship Award.” Doster noted that freshman year was an entrance into a kind of bubble, its own little society. But eventually the “warm blanket of high school gets ripped off of us.”
“Then we get kicked out and told to move, go follow your dreams,” he said. “And it’s terrifying. Some of us realize the outside world is there and we need to prepare. Some of us don’t. But none of us are fully prepared. It’s all so overwhelming.”
Doster found his own inspiration in the movie, “The Truman Show.”
“It inspired me to chase two things, film and acting,” he said. “I went on to chase both of these throughout high school and am still going to follow my film aspirations.”
He told his classmates that he was proud of them, adding that he knows they will go on to do great things.
“Know that I wish the best for all of you, and no matter what unclimbable mountain of a problem comes next, you will all find a way to climb, or walk around it or dig, anyway that works,” said Doster. “When you walk down that road of life holding the past in one and the future dragging you along by the other hand, know that you are the present, the amazing, undeniable, unstoppable and ever-going present. And whatever happens, it’s all going to be OK.”
Speaker Peyton South talked about the impulse in school to wish time would pass by. He said graduation shows him that he doesn’t want to live like that.
“I learned I spent so much of my life in school wishing for it to hurry up and get over with, but that in reality, none of those days I wished for to hurry by were ever promised to me in the first place,” he said. “Yet I lived every single day like they were. Every day for the past four years, I walked through the doors of that school with all my friends and peers just as if I was guaranteed the same opportunity the next day, like there was always going to be next time to see that person, friend or family member again, a next time to apologize or forgive, a next time to tell someone how much I appreciate or love them.”
The graduate spoke of the value of friends.
“One more time to sit in the parking lot with my friends on a Saturday night because that is literally the only thing to do around here, but we enjoyed it because we were with each other and that was enough,” he said.
South said life is a precious gift. He urged everyone to be kind to one another and said he chose the title of his speech, “A simple solution,” because “I truly believe that so much of the division and negativity in our world today is a product of lack of love and respect for one another.”
He encouraged his fellow graduates to have lives full of joy, laughter and love.
“My wish is that we may all realize that every day we get the chance to wake up is a day that should be full of those things, not just certain days circled on a calendar a few times a year,” said South. “I pray we fill every day with celebration, joy, and above all, love for one another.”
Salutatorian Paul Westmoreland spoke about the adversity the Class of 2022 faced due to covid.
“In the fall of 2020, the world was already experiencing hardships once totally foreign to the minds of a new junior class,” he said. “We entered through our once familiar high school doors, only to be surrounded by a world of masks, quarantines and sickness. It was a place none of us could be prepared to enter, but this was only a tiny piece of the puzzle that was our junior year.”
Westmoreland said academics were also tough.
“In addition to the pandemic came a whole new challenge of rigorous academia that we had never seen before,” he said. “The material became more difficult to grasp, quizzes felt more sudden to appear, and tests were more grueling than ever before. With all these compounding factors, we, the students found ourselves in a hole of doubt, stress and anxiety.”
But Westmoreland said the class didn’t wither against the challenge. He said they worked together.
“From the ashes of regular school life emerged a collective desire to help each other cope and become even stronger,” he said. “The pandemic would not beat us. We might have started high school with a certain amount of naivety, but the world changed quickly and we changed with it.”
He urged his classmates to remember their high school challenges as they move through life.
“To the class of 2022, whenever you find yourself defeated, think back to your junior year of high school and know that you have already overcome more than expected,” he said. “Take the courage you have always had inside of you and never break under the stress of life. As long as you cherish your past, you can march ever further into the future.”
Valedictorian Joshua Blackmon spoke of the joys of senior year.
“Senior year is a time in which students who had been actively pushing forward toward becoming adults take a year to enjoy themselves and their youth before they enter the adult world,” he said. “By attending school events, athletics or just spending time with friends, we seniors were able to experience one last year of our childhoods in which we did our utmost to enjoy ourselves.”
Blackmon said the senior class now faces new freedoms and new responsibilities.
“This increased freedom means that we also become more responsible, both for ourselves and for others,” he said. “We must pay taxes, balance budgets and work to earn a living in order to keep ourselves alive. Nobody else is going to do that for us, yet that is the price for our freedom.”
He compared the moment for the Class of 2022 to standing on top of a diving board.
“We spent years working to climb to ourselves to this position, and now we must brace ourselves to take the plunge into adulthood and the future,” said Blackmon. “As we overlook our future, the question is not, ‘Will we dive in?’ The question is, ‘When will we dive in? And how big of a splash will we make?’”
