Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a State of Emergency order Tuesday for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact later in the week.
As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28.
As of Tuesday, Ian was a Category 3 hurricane moving north at roughly 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Further strengthening is expected, with Ian forecast to reach Category 4 status before slowly weakening. Starting Friday, Ian will likely impact Southeastern Georgia as a tropical storm or tropical depression with heavy rainfall.
Though there is still uncertainty about its ultimate path on Friday and into the weekend, tropical storm force sustained winds of over 40 mph will be possible across all of Georgia on Friday and Saturday. Damaging winds will be possible statewide, even well away from the center of the storm, and downed trees and powerlines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday. Widespread rainfall of two-to-four inches is also possible statewide, with four-to-six inches or more forecast in Southeast Georgia. Flash flooding, power outages, and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in Southeast Georgia.
Jackson EMC and Georgia Power are monitoring the weather forecast and the potential impact on Northeast Georgia from Hurricane Ian.
For more information about storm preparation, to report outages and for a listing of current outages visit: jacksonemc.com/storm.
