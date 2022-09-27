Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a State of Emergency order Tuesday for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact later in the week.

As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28.

