Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB857 into law Tuesday, outlawing the use of creosote-treated wood products as a fuel source for electricity generation.
The bill was unanimously passed by the Georgia legislature this year after a push by citizens’ groups in Madison and Franklin counties to protect them from the burning of creosote at Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) biomass plants in Colbert and Carnesville.
GRP had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.
Members of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) were on hand for the signing.
“Best day ever,” said MCCPC co-chair Gina Ward.
MCCPC co-chair Drago Tesanovich said the bill signing is a “near perfect example of the power of the people.”
“GRP, or anyone else, can no longer burn railroad crossties as fuel,” he said. “This bill will now protect all the citizens of Georgia from this dangerous practice. There are too many people to thank individually. So many people did so many things that contributed to the success of this bill. I’ll just say thanks to everyone who was part of the effort. We the people were successful and it feels great! There are many more problems at the GRP plant. Working together we can have the same success on those issues as we have had with the railroad cross ties. The will of the people cannot be stopped.”
Ruth Ann Tesanovich, MCPC secretary and treasurer, said it was “a great experience to stand beside Governor Kemp and watch HB857 be signed into law.”
“I am proud of all of the determined people who came together, helped one another, and accomplished what at first seemed unattainable,” she said. “These folks are really ‘my good neighbors!’ Thank you all!”
The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Alan Powell, was approved 163-0 on March 12 by the House of Representatives and 48-0 by the Senate on June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.