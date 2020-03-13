A conflict over a planned Department of Family and Children Services building in Danielsville involves multiple local leaders and more than just talk about a proposed facility.
It’s about long-time relations between three big entities in the county seat — the Danielsville City Council, the county school system and the Madison County government. Can the groups work together? If so, under what terms?
Those questions remained unanswered after the council’s March 9 meeting, along with the question of whether a new, $5 million DFACS facility will be constructed at the site of the old county school board office on Mary Ellen Court off Hwy. 29.
The county school board has asked the Danielsville council to rezone roughly seven acres of property off Hwy. 29 from residential to commercial to pave the way for the sale of the land to Don Chandler of Municipal Development Services, who was awarded a state contract to construct a DFACS facility in Madison County.
FEBRUARY FRICTION
Danielsville leaders tabled the rezoning in February after hearing from town residents who live near the proposed facility. Those neighbors voiced concerns over diminished property values and the proposed use of an easement over private property as access to the building. Meanwhile, city council members have voiced their own concerns about the impact of a new DFACS facility on the town’s sewer capacity, saying that the building would limit the town’s ability to serve future growth.
Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman recently appeared before the county commissioners and offered to turn over the sewer system to the county, noting that the county could secure more funding for expansions than the city. But that suggestion hasn’t yet led to substantive talks, at least publically.
Wideman’s offer followed a letter from county commission chairman John Scarborough in which the chairman warned the city of a potential access to the DFACS building via the county-owned property where the city’s maintenance building now sits. If the council doesn’t approve the rezoning and the Hwy. 29 access to the property, then the county could end its agreement with the city and force the removal of the city maintenance building to make room for a DFACS access route. Scarborough notified the council that he had started the clock on the 90-day notice of the end of that agreement. This notice led to a tense email exchange between Danielsville council member Joe Federico and Scarborough.
A PROPOSED SOLUTION
Against this backdrop, school board attorney Dan Murphy approached the city council Monday, offering two solutions to the town’s concerns regarding the rezoning: first, he said Chandler has agreed to install his own access drive to the property and no longer needs the easement; second, he said new updated usage figures show that the proposed 40,000-gallons a month usage is actually about half of that figure. Murphy added that Chandler is also willing to put the building on a septic system if the council is uncomfortable connecting the new building to the sewer system.
“I think that should satisfy your concerns,” said Murphy.
It didn’t.
City attorney Dale “Bubba” Samuels said that Chandler has not received any indication yet that his access would be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT).
“You would require pre-approval by the DOT?” Murphy asked Samuels.
“I think that would be appropriate,” said Samuels.
“That ain’t happening,” said Chandler.
Earlier, Chandler said: “I can’t go to the expense of going to full-blown drawings and going to DOT when I don’t even have a piece of property that’s zoned, yet. DOT is not going to deny the board access to their property.”
Chairman Scarborough asked if the council believes there’s no other way to access the property.
“Excuse me, is the point being made that there’s no other access to the property?” asked the chairman. “I’d like to hear it officially. Is there a suggestion that there’s no other access to this property?”
“Don’t point at me,” Samuels responded.
“I’m not pointing, I’m sorry,” said Scarborough. “I didn’t point. I’m sorry. I’m expressive. I was not pointing at you.”
Scarborough reminded the council of the certified letter on the 90-day agreement on the maintenance building, which could be torn down.
“It would be our preference that that would not be the access though,” said Scarborough. “That’s what I’m asking.”
THE MAINTENANCE SHOP
Former Danielsville Mayor Todd Higdon, who is running against Scarborough, as well as Larry Cox and Rhonda Wooten, for BOC chairman addressed what Scarborough said.
“I think John was making a statement that y’all may not have picked up on that you received a certified letter,” he said.
“I think everyone picked up on it,” replied Wideman.
“I think the council picked up on it, but I want to make sure everybody in the room picked up on it,” said Higdon. “If you approve this without DOT’s permission, he’s approved. And once he does that and once the DOT turns him down for any reason, what John is saying is he will administer his right to bulldoze the maintenance shop.”
Higdon also asked if the commissioners voted on the letter. Scarborough said he shared the letter with the commissioners.
Scarborough added that using the maintenance building access is “not the option I want to do.”
“But it’s the option you’re willing to take,” said councilman Federico. “So you backed us into a corner is what you’re saying, John. You give us this or we take this, that’s what you’re doing.”
“No, it’s not,” responded the BOC chairman.
“Yes, sir, it is,” said Federico. “You explain to me how it is not. You’re trying to back us into a corner.”
“You are wrong,” said Scarborough.
“No, sir, you are wrong,” said Federico. “You’re playing us.”
Scarborough said the rezoning is a land-use issue.
“Is the property suitable for the proposed use,” said Scarborough. “That’s the question before you tonight.”
WHAT TO DO WITH THE PROPERTY?
County school superintendent Michael Williams addressed the council, saying the school board wants to do something useful with the property.
“We just want to rezone commercial, and if this falls through, nobody is going to buy that piece of property and put a house on it,” said Williams. “We’re just asking for the rezone to be approved. I don’t think we’re going to sell that property for a residential use. It’s been on the market for over two years. That’s where we stand as a board of education.”
Josh Chandler, chairman of the industrial authority and owner of the current DFACS building, spoke up and questioned why the county is involved in the rezoning.
“I’m curious why the county is involved in this,” he said. “Who’s the ultimate owner? We seem to have three parties here all representing one rezone request.”
Don Chandler, no relation to Josh Chandler, said he will not own the property.
“I am a developer that does public/private partnerships; I’ve done them all over the state,” said Don Chandler. “The owner of this building is you all, not me. The county will be the owner… The state of Georgia went out to RFP (request for proposal) and I was selected to develop this. Everyone in this community owns this building. It’s not costing taxpayers a dime.”
The developer voiced dismay with not being able to get the building construction under way.
“I’ve never had such a problem in a community trying to do the right thing for the poor in this community,” he said. “It’s sad. It’s just damn sad.”
“Are the services of the DHS (Department of Human Services) going to change when they’re in a $5 million facility?” Josh Chandler asked Don Chandler.
“Sir, I don’t run DHS; call Brian Kemp and ask him,” responded Don Chandler. “They’re trying to help this community and put a first-class office building here to attract a better clientele of employees and to also help the clients that go there.”
IMPACT ON TOWN
Wideman said the council is simply interested in the impact the facility will have on the town, “the impact of traffic, the impact of sewage.”
“You’ve hit the City of Danielsville at a time when we’re still trying to get past some growing pains,” said Wideman. “That’s what’s holding us up here is infrastructure.”
Don Chandler repeated that he would be willing to put in a septic system to alleviate infrastructure concerns.
“I want to do what I’ve been tasked to do and our state government is trying to do something good for this community,” he said. “Please don’t let sewer be the issue that decides whether this community gets a $5 million building or not. I don’t have to have your sewer.”
Josh Chandler asked: “What good does a $5 million building do if it’s not on the digest, if it’s not collecting any tax revenue?”
Murphy said the school board addressed the council’s concerns from the last meeting, adding that “at some point it’s not fair to the land owner to keep moving the ball.”
“If there’s a new hurdle every month, it’s going to be very difficult to satisfy your concerns,” said Murphy.
Wideman said he appreciated the effort to address the council’s concerns.
“In my opinion, you have answered part of it,” he said. “But I don’t know if it’s enough.”
ACTUALLY ZONED RESIDENTIAL?
Realtor Kim Shupe, representing the county school board, said that when the property was listed nearly three years ago, she found out what the property was zoned on qPublic.net, what the school board had been paying taxes on and how they were classified.
“All indications, including in qPublic, which was changed at some point, showed it as commercial property, which would make sense, because there’s commercial property adjacent to it,” said Shupe. “The land use plan of this piece of property fits to a commercial status because of everything else around it….We wouldn’t even have to come before you with a buyer or a contract. The board of education is simply asking you to rezone this property to make it more marketable for us.”
Former school superintendent Allen McCannon addressed the zoning issue, saying he didn’t understand when the property was zoned to residential status.
“I feel bad, because I was the superintendent and I honestly tried to do whatever I could to improve relations with all government entities,” said McCannon. “So when we abandoned that site and were no longer using it, I asked Mrs. (Bonnie) Knight (former assistant superintendent) to verbally ask for it to be zoned commercial. I will tell you, the sign says commercial. It never said residential. I heard Mrs. Knight verbally request for it to be commercial…We simply made it commercial. It’s not our property. It’s the people’s property and we simply wanted to put something else on the digest. We were not trying to cause problems. We were hoping a business would come….I feel bad about this whole thing, because technically, it’s not Mr. Williams’s fault, it’s my fault. And we’re just trying to get a piece of property back on line…I am sorry. There was no alternative motive and there was no bad intention. I promise you that.”
Josh Chandler said he has an issue with the property being zoned commercial and not actually having a commercial use.
“Dr. McCannon, I don’t think your wish (for a commercial property) will be fulfilled,” he said.
A TWO-WEEK POSTPONEMENT
Samuels advised the city council to postpone the matter until the developer gets in touch with the DOT and provide some level of assurance that their access proposal is feasible. He also said the sewer situation needs to be reviewed with the new figures.
The council agreed to postpone a decision for two weeks. No date was set on when the group would reconsider the rezoning.
WATER RATE RELIEF FOR BOE?
In a separate matter Monday, Murphy asked the council to consider holding off on steep water rate increases on the school board until the board of education sets its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. The new fiscal year starts in July. And Murphy said the increase in water expenses was not budgeted into the current fiscal year. Wideman said that’s a matter the council could consider at its next work session.
BRIDGE WORK DELAYED
Also Monday, Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman reported that he spoke with officials with the DOT and was told that the replacement of the bridge on Hwy. 29 south of town has been delayed until 2023. Traffic on the road won’t need to be re-routed due to construction, since the DOT plans to build a new bridge next to the existing one.
POLICE REPORT
In a separate matter, police chief Jonathan Burnette reported 266 calls for February. There were 23 total citations within the city and 38 verbal and written warnings. There were reports of simple assault, false imprisonment/kidnapping, drug possession and an accident on private property. Burnette reported that three new Pro-Vision body cameras were purchased in February for a total of $1,047. The old cameras had become unreliable with age and were purchased in 2015 for a total of $4,015. Burnette reported that he and Officer Cleveland Williams taught community-oriented policing, de-escalation and use-of-force training at the Auburn Police Department in February. He explained that area departments are helping each other out on training, which saves food, travel and lodging expenses. Burnette said the Danielsville Police Department attended a Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network meeting in February at the Auburn Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.