The Madison County Government Complex will be closed the week of Dec. 28 due to COVID-19 protocol.
Commission chairman John Scarborough said that approximately 40-to-50 people at the complex were exposed to a person positive with the virus. He said the complex will be sanitized during the week.
The complex was already scheduled to be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The facility is set to reopen Jan. 4.
“Please if anyone feels sick in anyway, get tested before Monday Jan. 4,” said Scarborough in a notice about the closure. “Hope everyone has a safe and Happy Holidays.”
