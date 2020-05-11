Governor Brian P. Kemp reported the lowest number of ventilators in use and COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Georgia since hospitals began submitting data to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) on April 8.
According to a press release from Kemp’s office, as of Monday, May 11, there are 881 ventilators in use, 1,134 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized statewide, and 1,987 critical care hospital beds in use across Georgia. On Friday, May 1, there were 989 ventilators in use, 1,483 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized statewide, and 2,119 critical care hospital beds in use across Georgia.
"This data shows that we are headed in the right direction in our battle with COVID-19," said Governor Kemp. "Every day, Georgians are recovering from the virus, freeing up hospital space as we continue to safely reopen our state and ramp up testing and contact tracing. This challenge is far from over. We are not out of the woods yet, so we must remain vigilant in following proper protocols from public health officials.”
Information regarding COVID-19 in Georgia is available to the public on the Georgia Department of Public Health's at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report and updated three times per day. Georgians can also find up-to-date information on testing sites and how to schedule an appointment at https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site
