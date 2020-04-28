Madison County’s government complex will remain closed to the public until May 31.
Commission Chairman John Scarborough said Tuesday that the complex will fall in line with the Northern Judicial Circuit emergency order, which has canceled in-person court proceedings through May 31.
“We’re going to follow suit with court system and keep exposure down two more weeks,” said Scarborough.
The chairman said a county employee who works at the government complex has tested positive for COVID-19. He declined to name the employee, but he said that employee has not been in the complex in a couple of weeks.
“Measures have been put in place with quarantine and treatment and there’s not been any other indication of spread,” he said.
But Scarborough said keeping the status quo with county services seems like a safer move at the moment than opening up in mid May.
To find contact information for county services, visit madisoncountyga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.