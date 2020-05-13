A group of about 20 people attended a two-mile run/walk in Comer Friday afternoon in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.
Arbery’s twenty-sixth birthday would have been Friday, May 8, and many citizens across the country ran or walked 2.23 miles to celebrate Arbery’s life and draw attention to his murder, which happened on Feb. 23.
Arbery was shot and killed as he jogged through a Brunswick neighborhood in February. Two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges after a 36-second video of the killing was met with outrage by many across the nation. No action had been taken by south Georgia prosecutors on the case for months.
Those who attended Friday’s walk in Comer said they were deeply saddened and angered by Arbery’s murder.
“I want to stand with Ahmaud Arbery,” said Heather Reed of Hull. “I think what happened was wrong and I hope justice will be served. And I just want to be here participating in the response to that.”
Rachel Bjork of Comer said she was troubled by the lack of prosecution until the matter garnered widespread attention.
“The lack of response is what got me and just thinking about people’s brother or son, that that life should matter,” she said.
Jennifer Drago of Comer said the issue is personal to her. She noted that she has a biracial son.
“He has a lot of similarities to this man, Ahmaud, who was killed,” said Drago. “So for me it feels very personal, because I think of my son. I just grieve for this mother and this family that had to experience this. The killing of her son is one thing, and then all that has happened between February and today. It was just an awful thing that this has happened today in Georgia in 2020.”
Drago’s husband, Brad Smith, said reality for a black man is much different from his own as a white man.
“I’m just very aware of the privilege conferred to me simply by my skin color, that I can ride my bike and go walking or jogging and I don’t have any fear that I’m going to get shot down,” he said. “I mind my own business, and that’s OK. Trayvon Martin was coming back from the store, minding his business and he got shot and killed. This guy, jogging down the street, minding his business and he gets shot and killed, because their skin color is different.”
Comer resident Josina Guess, who organized the run, said she felt the occasion was “simple outward expression of neighborly love.”
“We lost a neighbor in Glynn County because his neighbors saw him as a threat and not a neighbor,” said Guess. “We ran on Ahmaud Arbery's birthday both to honor his life and to lament his extrajudicial killing. It is hard to take in such terrible news and being physically active felt like a healthy response both in grieving and in showing that love is stronger than fear.”
Guess said she noticed a “few cars drive by and wave and honk their horns in a friendly way.”
“Comer is just another little tiny town in Madison County, Georgia but it felt really good that 20 people, young and old, showed up and ran with thousands of people across the country to say that we want to live in a world without racism and violence,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.