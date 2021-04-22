The noise from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant disturbs a number of Colbert neighbors, and a local citizens group continues to push for a remedy.
Meanwhile, GRP says it has installed noise-mitigation measures during its current shutdown.
“The plant has been in an 11-day outage coordinated with Georgia Power’s line outage,” said GRP Executive Vice President Carey Davis Tuesday morning. “The stack silencer was installed in the outage. We are testing next weekend to see if the supplier meets the guarantees from our agreement with them. From initial plant personnel’s comments, they believe it was achieved.”
Whether the noise issue will remain for neighbors remains to be seen. But the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) has been pushing to make it clear there is a noise problem. The group recently conducted a survey of residents around the facility. And the organization held a press conference via Zoom Monday to release its findings.
MCCPC received a total of 165 responses, with 159 from those within a five-mile radius of the plant. Of those responses, 93 (55.4 percent) said they are “incredibly bothered on a frequent basis,” another 56 (33.9 percent) said they are “somewhat bothered on a regular basis” and 16 respondents (9.7 percent) said that the noise is not a problem at all and that they never hear it.
Ninety-seven respondents (58.8 percent) said they were disturbed by the noise between traditional sleeping hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Eighty eight respondents (53.3 percent) said noise from GRP had interrupted their sleep. Ninety-seven respondents (58.8 percent) said they had lived in their homes for 10 years or more.
Madison County commissioners recently received a report from an independent company, Arpeggio, on the noise impact of GRP on the surrounding area. The company placed sound sensors at different locations around GRP between Feb. 19-21 to monitor noise from the plant. Arpeggio reported that two locations fall within the “moderate annoyance, daytime and evening” category and that nighttime sound levels at two monitoring sites “were consistently in the low to mid 50s on Friday night and Saturday morning, well above the 45 dBA recommended outside bedrooms to avoid sleep disturbance with windows open.”
“Both the survey and the hardship indicate there is a hardship in our community and we’re desperate to solve it,” said MCCPC vice chair Gina Ward as she stood before commissioners Monday evening.
But she said numbers don’t convey the human element to the problem — the frustrations of those trying to sleep or enjoy a gathering. She read some of the 39 comments received from survey respondents, who spoke of “feelings of hopelessness and loss of tranquility,” the inability to sleep and the “airport-like roar of the power plant.”
Ward said she wants to see everyone work together to solve the issue.
“I have this dream that Madison County can produce a model for other rural communities to say hey, they made it happen, but everybody is OK, and that industry is there, but everybody is good,” she said.
MCCPC chair Drago Tesanovich and MCCPC member Dave Ramsey also spoke at the meeting. Tesanovich said the issue is so dire that some residents of the area are considering moving. Ramsey said he is concerned about the health of those in the area, noting that noise disturbance is a real health issue. He added that noise levels should also be lower at night when people are trying to sleep.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said he has seen GRP make improvements and he is confident the problem can be remedied.
“We need to figure out what is an acceptable level and stick to that level and get them to get to that level,” he said. “…We know there is an issue. These two studies show us that. So I just want to make it clear that our next move is to find common ground on a noise study. We need to set a boundary of some sort to get to that.”
Commissioner Terry Chandler agreed that setting an acceptable noise level for GRP to reach is a good idea. He added that once that’s set, new demands on noise limits shouldn’t be made. He also said he can hear the train along Hwy. 72 from miles away, but he can’t hear the GRP plant. He said he gets mixed reports from residents in the area on whether there is a noise problem.
Commissioner Dennis Adams said he liked the idea of conducting another noise study — the recent one cost $6,600 — to measure GRP’s sound output after the recent mitigation measure versus the most-recent study prior to those changes. He said this would show whether the company is moving in the right direction. Commissioner Derek Doster said he’s not opposed to another sound study, but he questioned whether it’s the right moment for that.
Commissioner Brian Kirk said that whatever is done, it needs to apply equally to all. He noted that the Transco Pipeline booster station is also loud at times. He said it’s not fair to single out GRP for specific noise requirements unless they apply equally to all.
