Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) missed the Dec. 20 deadline to pay its $1.65 million property tax bill to Madison County, but the company said the payment is on the way.
A GRP spokesperson said Friday that the payment should be in the tax commissioner's hands early this week.
“We cut checks every Friday,” the spokesperson said. “The check will likely go out today and should reach the tax office by Monday/Tuesday.”
(The Journal had an 11:30 a.m., Monday deadline this week due to the Christmas holidays.)
The property tax revenue from GRP will be divided between the county school system, government and industrial development authority.
