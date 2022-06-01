State officials gave the go-ahead earlier this year to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) to discharge treated water into a tributary of Beaverdam Creek, which flows into the South Fork of the Broad River.
The Environmental Protection Division (EPD) approved a five-year National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for GRP in February. The water discharge application for the 65-megawatt power plant, which uses wood as a fuel source, drew considerable public outcry last year. And the 214-page permit includes questions from the public with EPD responses.
“Would it be possible that this waste would contaminate Beaver Dam Lake reservoir or some of its tributaries?” asked one unnamed citizen, as quoted in the EPD documents. “Will it kill off the fish that are living in those streams? Or possibly affect all the wildlife that visit those streams to get water to drink? The harmful chemicals will kill fish and local wildlife and will cause maladies and cancer to humans. To spread such poisonous discharge described in permit request throughout this already fragile riverine system would seriously affect all its ecosystems and creatures.”
The EPD responded that the discharges will not be harmful to humans, animals or aquatic life. Discharges from the plant include oil and grease, phosphorous, chloroform, copper, cyanide and zinc, but the EPD said the releases would be within allowed ranges.
“An analysis was conducted on the pollutant data submitted with the permit application along with other supporting documents and appropriate effluent limits and permit conditions have been included to ensure the discharge, as permitted, will not cause or contribute to an instream water quality violation,” the EPD responded to the questioner. “The instream water quality criteria and reasonable potential procedures are in place to ensure substances cannot be discharged in amounts, concentrations or combinations which are harmful to humans, animals or aquatic life.”
A commenter asked if the wastewater could continue to be hauled from the plant, rather than disposed of in the creek. The EPD responded that transporting an estimated 205,000 gallons of water per day would cost nearly $9 million a year.
“The disposal alternative that GRP Madison is currently utilizing, hauling wastewater to multiple publicly and privately-owned treatment facilities, was determined to not be economically viable,” wrote EPD officials. “Comparatively, treatment and direct discharge at the facility was estimated to cost approximately $185,800/year.”
A commenter asked if the EPD will conduct monitoring of water downstream from the plant.
“The proposed permit does not include downstream monitoring at this time; however, the permit can be modified to include ambient monitoring if needed,” wrote EPD officials.
But seven members of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) from Oglethorpe and Madison County were trained and certified in river monitoring in 2021 and formed the Madison-Oglethorpe Stream Team (MOST). The MOST team immediately adopted the tributary to Beaverdam Creek by the plant as their first monitoring site.
The 214-page permit also included an assessment by Minnow Environmental Inc. for Veolia Energy Operating Services, which manages the GRP plant, on the potential impact on the Robust Redhorse fish.
“Based on the modeling scenarios conducted herein, the discharge associated with the Madison Renewable Energy Facility is not expected to adversely affect robust redhorse within the South Fork Broad River or areas located further downstream (i.e. Broad River and Clark Hill Reservoir),” the report from Minnow Environmental stated.
The permit is available to view at:
https://epd.georgia.gov/forms-permits/watershed-protection-branch-forms-permits/watershed-protection-branch-permit-and#permits/viewpermitdetails/620e641f4db0c3001ff15bc7/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.