The drone rose above the pavement as Madison County students watched. Just down the hill, their classmates took turns on a mini excavator, trying to score two points in the most unconventional way, by dropping a ball from the machine’s bucket into a trashcan.
It was far from the average school day for about 40 students in Jake Slusher’s construction class at the Broad River College and Career Academy. Five companies — C.W. Matthews, Astra, G. P. Enterprises, ER Snell and Yancey Rentals — visited the school Monday morning, with students getting a taste of construction techniques on big-scale projects.
“It’s the first horizontal construction trade day in the state where multiple companies have come together at a high school and put it on for the students,” said Slusher. “We’ll do this every year now, because I don’t have the equipment or the stuff to teach kids horizontal construction. Last year, I had a kid who really wanted to work with heavy equipment, and I got on the phone and contacted a bunch of companies. We got him a job. This gave me the idea that, hey, I probably need to put this in my program for kids that want to go that route.”
Monday included multiple stations for high school students to get some perspective on construction jobs that could be in their future.
“We got a heavy-equipment station where kids can get some practice using heavy equipment,” said Slusher. “We have a technology station where students work with drones to see how they’re used with construction. We’ve got heavy-equipment simulators. C.W. Matthews brought out heavy-equipment simulators so the students could get some practice without actually having to tear dirt up. And they’re doing some surveying where students learn how to use grade rods and how to lay out a job site.”
District 5 commissioner Derek Doster, who works as a civil engineer, helped coordinate the event and was on hand Monday. He said he sees a constant need for quality workers on big construction sites.
“From an engineering standpoint, what I do for a day-to-day living, engineering and project management for heavy construction civil projects, it’s important,” said Doster. “I see the need for younger people to get in the industry, not just the architectural engineering side, but the construction side as well. And when I’ve had a few chances to talk to Jake Slusher about his program, I’ve encouraged him to reach out and try to develop a horizontal heavy civil construction day or at least get an interest in some of these companies that are beyond our traditional electrical heating and plumbing kind of companies, at least have some introduction of that to the students. It’s exciting to see.”
Andres Bustamante spent several minutes on the excavator. He said it definitely beats sitting in class.
“Towards the end, I understood it a little bit more,” said Bustamante of his time on the machinery. He said he’d like to work in construction, perhaps building houses and painting them.
Ash Mangham, territory director for North Georgia with the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA), was at the BRCCA campus Monday and excited about what he saw. CEFGA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 by construction presidents and CEOs who recognized a need for quality construction skills training in Georgia.
“For us, what we see is there are unlimited opportunities for students in the construction and skill trades field, and we want to do everything we can to create opportunities for them, like Mr. Slusher is doing and introduce them to industries, showing them, not just telling them what it means to be out in the work place,” said Mangham. “Showing them what it means to be out in the work place is a game changer. And for some of them, today even, they’re going to be introduced to something they never knew existed and something that they could potentially be really great at. And something is going to spark that interest, and the interest that sparks is going to grow and grow. And for some of them who are seniors this year, in just a few months they might decide, hey, I really want to go work with C.W. Matthews. I really want to go work with Snell. And if events like this didn’t exist, they wouldn’t have known about it.”
Slusher said the event is about giving students more perspective, more ideas about what they can do to make a good living.
“It’s very important for the kids because some of these students, this might be their future career path,” he said. “They’ll be able to get a job in an industry that pays very well for them to provide for themselves and their family.”
Slusher said it’s really rewarding to help students get good work right out of high school.
“All the time I get calls and texts from students saying, ‘Thank you, I’m working. I’m doing an electrical apprenticeship program,’” he said. “Or, ‘I’m an HVAC tech at a company and really learning the trade. I’m moving up and doing well.’ It means a lot to hear students reach back out and say hey thanks for helping me out.”
