Hannah Barron is the next editor of The Madison County Journal.
Barron, who will take over the position June 3, covers the Madison County Board of Education, while also reporting for The Jackson Herald and Barrow News-Journal since April 2022. All three papers are part of Mainstreet Newspapers, the five-paper, family-owned company based in Jefferson.
She writes about government, education and community, while also photographing a number of community events, banquets and ceremonies.
Before joining Mainstreet Newspapers, she worked for The Anson Record in North Carolina as its sole reporter, also covering a variety of topics.
Barron graduated from UGA in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in entertainment and media studies. While at UGA, she contributed work to student films and publications that included the alumni Georgia Magazine and Her Campus UGA.
“While we hate to lose Zach Mitcham from our newspaper organization, we’re excited to promote Hannah Barron to editor of The Madison County Journal,” Mainstreet Newspapers co-publisher Mike Buffington said about the promotion. “Hannah has been with us for the past year covering a wide variety of news and feature beats across three counties, including beats in Madison County.”
“I’m so excited to work with Madison County in this role and build upon my relationships with the community,” Barron said. “I have loved getting to know the county so far and hope to continue Zach’s legacy of fostering both caring and accurate journalism.”
