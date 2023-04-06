Hannah Barron

Hannah Barron is the next editor of The Madison County Journal.

Barron, who will take over the position June 3, covers the Madison County Board of Education, while also reporting for The Jackson Herald and Barrow News-Journal since April 2022. All three papers are part of Mainstreet Newspapers, the five-paper, family-owned company based in Jefferson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.