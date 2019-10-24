The 2019 Madison County Local Harvest Banquet will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison County Culinary Arts Building, Madison County High School in Danielsville.
The banquet will serve local food with proceeds going to support the Madison County Food Bank. Tickets are $30 each (individual and tables of eight) and are available at Madison County Farm Bureau in Danielsville or at the Jackson EMC office on Hwy. 29 South. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://mclocalharvestbanquet19.brownpapertickets.com.
The banquet has raised over $10,000 since 2016, organizers said. For more information, call Jackson EMC at 706-548-5362 or 706-367-6154; Madison County Farm Bureau, at 706-795-2104 or see on Facebook at 2019 Madison County Local Harvest Banquet.
