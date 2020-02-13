Local attorney Harvey Wasserman has announced his candidacy for Judge of Superior Court in the Northern Judicial Circuit, which comprises Madison, Elbert, Hart and Oglethorpe Counties.
Wasserman will appear on the May 22 non-partisan primary ballot to fill the judgeship position held by Judge Lauren Watson, who announced that she will retire from the bench at the end of her term.
Wasserman, an attorney with 40 years of broad trial experience, has practiced law in the Northern Judicial Circuit for the past 18 years. He maintained a private law practice in Carnesville until 2012 when he was appointed to serve as the Northern Judicial Circuit Public Defender, and is now responsible for overseeing the representation of indigent defendants throughout the five-county circuit as well as personally handling the most serious cases.
“It has been an honor to represent the Northern Judicial Circuit as the Circuit Public Defender,” said Wasserman. “During both my public service and private practice, I have had the privilege of working with excellent judges, attorneys, clerks, bailiffs, court reporters, law enforcement, and other court personnel, and I am pleased and proud that I maintain a good working relationship and reputation with all of them. I would be honored to continue my service to our community as a Superior Court judge. If elected as judge I will be fair, impartial, above partisan politics, and seek to do justice in each and every case before me.”
Wasserman said he has filed candidacy papers with the Georgia Secretary of State, created a campaign committee chaired by Elberton attorney John Mell Clark, and will begin actively seeking community voter support in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.