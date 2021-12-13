Jackson County Republican Ross Harvin has announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 47 seat currently held by Frank Ginn.
“Since the age of 17 I have felt called to serve,” said the businessman and former Marine in his candidacy announcement. “That’s why, in 2004, I joined the United States Marine Corps and began serving my country. Being a Marine has been the greatest honor of my life. After 17 years of serving in the Marine Corps, I now feel called to take on a new challenge in running to serve the people of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, and Madison Counties in the State Senate.”
Harvin said that serving overseas in places like Afghanistan prepared him for battle.
“I know firsthand what a battle looks like,” he said. “No longer are our battles fought overseas in faraway places — they are right here at home — right now. Day after day we see the radical left and their allies in the media working to erode the very foundation of our country. Whether it is their out-of-control woke cancel culture, their radical curriculums they are forcing on our students, or their constant attacks on our Judeo-Christian values, we see career politicians and weak-kneed Republicans constantly caving to the demands of radical socialists or simply just refusing to take them on. It is no different here in Senate District 47.”
Harvin said he is “not a polished career politician.”
“I’m a Christian, father and husband, Marine, businessman, and proud American and Georgian,” he said. “As a lifelong Republican and America-first conservative, I vow to fight hard every day in the State Senate to ensure that our kids and grandkids will get to live, work, and grow up in a Georgia that resembles the one we have all been blessed to call home — where our values are protected and freedom is preserved.”
Harvin said he will work in the Georgia Senate to “safeguard election integrity, strip funding from radical school boards who continue to trample our children’s rights with their mask mandates or insane CRT curriculum, help reign in college tuition costs for our state’s students and ensure Georgia residents are the priority in our university system, pass Constitutional Carry, and much more.”
"I look forward to working hard over the coming months to earn your trust and support for my campaign to become your next State Senator,” said Harvin. “You have my word; I will fight for you, and I will never back down. I’m a Marine, and I will fight as hard for our values, Constitutional rights, the sanctity of human life, and the America we love as if I was on the battlefield.”
Harvin has served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for 17 years, and currently holds the rank of Gunnery Sergeant and is an infantryman. Harvin is an Afghanistan veteran and a small businessman, where he works as a land surveyor and mortgage loan originator.
He is also active in the Jackson County GOP, Jackson County Young Republicans, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. Ross and his wife, Amanda, have four children: daughters Rylee, 15; Emma, 12; Amelia, 8; and son Ross Jr., 4. Harvin and his family are members of St. Catherine Laboure Church in Jefferson. He can be reached at 762-778-0323.
