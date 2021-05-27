When Madison County High School’s 2021 graduates march onto the football field Saturday morning, they’ll be led by two proud former Ila Gators.
Valedictorian Teresa Vu and Salutatorian Macy Mullis both both came up through the county school system, both beginning their education at Ila Elementary.
“We’re proud to be Gators,” Vu said.
Mullis agreed, saying she hopes that one day her own children will also attend Madison County schools.
And these young ladies, besides both being at the top of their class and both attending Ila Elementary, also have a third thing in common; they are the youngest in their respective families.
Now, after a summer spent working and perhaps going on vacation, they, like their classmates will go their separate ways for the next phase of their lives.
Vu will head to the Atlanta campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the fall where she will major in concept design illustration.
“I decided on the Atlanta campus to start with because it’s not quite so far from home,” she said, but noted that transferring to the main campus in Savannah later is also an option.
Mullis will be a little further away, beginning her freshman year Florida Gulf Coast University, where she will be a member of the school’s championship swim team. She is the first student from Madison County to win a swim scholarship and said she hopes it’s the beginning of a tradition.
Mullis plans to study biology with the ultimate goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon focusing on sports medicine.
“I’d love to be the emergency doctor on the sidelines at a Georgia game someday,” she said.
Vu said she finds graduating a bit overwhelming, but knows she’s up to the challenge.
“It’s like you’re ready for it, but you’re not; you’re sad, but excited, all at the same time,” she said.
Mullis agreed.
“It’s exciting, but it’s nerve-racking, especially since it’ll all be so different afterwards,” she said. “I’ll be going to a place where I won’t know anyone at first. But I am also excited to get started and be a part of the (swim) team.”
Vu’s parents are Tony and Hong Pham Vu and she has two older brothers and an older sister. Oldest brother, Charlie, is a graphic designer, sister Aimee works in cybersecurity and then there’s Johnson, who is a student at Georgia State.
Mullis’s parents are Mitch and Jean Mullis. Her oldest brother, Matthew, is in the Army, currently stationed in Alaska. Mullis said the family hasn’t been able to see him in almost two years. Her sister Michal lives nearby in Winterville and sister Callie is an ER nurse at St. Mary’s in Athens.
There are 308 graduating seniors this year and the ceremony will be held on the high school football field May 29, beginning at 9 a.m.
