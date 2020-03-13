Health officials say contact primary care physician if you show symptoms of coronavirus
Local health officials are advising anyone who is sick and suspect they may have the coronavirus to contact their primary care physician.
Caroline Bloodworth, Training Coordinator and Risk Communicator at the Georgia Northeast Department of Health Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, advised those with symptoms of coronavirus to call their doctor ahead of visiting. Bloodworth said the doctor’s staff can then arrange for a screening by phone with the state health department on whether a coronavirus test should be administered. There are also tests being made available through private means, said Bloodworth.
“Commercial testing was approved this week; that can be provided through commercial means,” she said.
Bloodworth recommended the following websites for more coronavirus information:
•GDPH Daily COVID-19 Status Report: https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-department-public-health-covid-19-daily-status-report
•GDPH COVID-19 Resources and Info: https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus
•CDC FAQs about COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
•CDC Prevention Steps: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
