A hearing is set for this week on Paul Walton’s eligibility as Mayor of Hull.
Jeffrey Malcom, Chief Judge of the Northern Judicial Circuit, will hear arguments at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 in the Madison County Courthouse on whether Walton is still the Mayor of Hull or whether he lost that position when he qualified to run for U.S. Congress last year.
Hull currently has only two council members and is unable to take any votes due to a lack of a quorum. The two members, John Barber and Mike McElroy, filed suit Nov. 18 against Walton, seeking a declaratory judgment from a judge to clarify that Walton is no longer legally the mayor of Madison County’s smallest town and hasn’t been mayor since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress in May of 2022.
Walton contends that there was no overlap between the two positions and that his term was scheduled to end at Dec. 31, 2022. He also says that the town charter stipulates that he should continue as mayor until after an election is held on the mayor’s post in March. No mayoral election was held in 2022.
The two parties dispute whether a 2018 or 2021 city charter determines the mayor’s term. Walton says his term was set to end at the end of 2022. Dale Perry, attorney for Barber and McElroy, say the council decided to stagger its terms so that municipal elections would be held in odd-numbered years, as other cities in the state have done. They say Walton’s term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2023, which would mean his qualification for U.S. Congress rendered him ineligible to continue as Hull’s mayor.
Malcom approved a temporary restraining order against Walton to prohibit him from acting as mayor until the Jan. 5 hearing is held. The judge recently dismissed an appeal by City of Hull attorney Nefertara Clark to have Walton reinstituted as mayor of Hull until a permanent ruling could be made.
