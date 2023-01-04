A hearing is set for this week on Paul Walton’s eligibility as Mayor of Hull.

Jeffrey Malcom, Chief Judge of the Northern Judicial Circuit, will hear arguments at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 in the Madison County Courthouse on whether Walton is still the Mayor of Hull or whether he lost that position when he qualified to run for U.S. Congress last year.

