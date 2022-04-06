Colbert council members will consider a zoning request April 4 to pave the way for townhouses in the city.
Virginia Beavers is seeking to rezone 42.21 acres off Second Avenue from R-1 to R-2 to construct 30 townhouses, which will be in 10 buildings with three units each. The hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the old school auditorium at 60W First Avenue.
Beavers is also planning three townhouse units on 2.8 acres on Fourth Street in Colbert on land zoned C-2 next to her office, which is located at Fourth Street and Hwy. 72, and where she has worked for 15 years.
The Colbert-based realtor said that two-thirds of the units will be two bedrooms, with one-third of the townhouses having three bedrooms.
Beavers said she is modeling her project after townhouses in Comer, and she expects young professionals and residents at retirement age to rent the houses.
“We will build so that aging and handicapped will be able to utilize these units,” she said.
The developer said she wants the units to blend in well with the town.
“According to ordinances, I can put up to 10 town homes under one roof,” she said. “Well, I don’t like the looks of that. So, I propose to do three units per building. It looks a lot classier. They will be craftsman style designed with hardy board or B&B (bed and breakfast) look. It should fit in with the old homes in town.”
There is no sewer service in Colbert, and the units will have septic systems. But Beavers said she has already conducted soil analysis of the property and that the large acreage will help handle that need. She also said she will put in a road to the 30 townhouses.
The realtor said she wants to see Colbert expand its “mom-and-pop” character commercially, with new options for local residents.
“What I want for Colbert, and I’m hoping Colbert and the people want, is options in places where smaller, mom-and-pop operations, independent people can come in and do business,” she said. “But they have to have these rooftops. They have to have the people. They can’t depend on people going from South Carolina to Athens to stop in their fast food chain. That’s what I hope to bring.”
Colbert residents seeking to support or oppose the townhouse plans can attend the April 4 meeting to voice their opinions to the council before they vote on the proposal.
