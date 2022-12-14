A judge recently barred Paul Walton from any work as mayor until a hearing is held Jan. 5 to determine his eligibility for the position, but Hull City Attorney Nefertara Clark is asking a judge to allow Walton to “be able to continue his term as mayor until the expiration of his term and/or a new mayor is qualified and elected.”
When Walton’s term is actually scheduled to end is a matter of dispute.
A hearing on Clark’s filing is set for 1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Elbert County Board of Commissioners office.
Hull currently has only two council members and is unable to take any votes due to a lack of a quorum. The two members, John Barber and Mike McElroy, filed suit Nov. 18 against Walton, seeking a declaratory judgment from a judge to clarify that Walton is no longer legally the mayor of Madison County’s smallest town and hasn’t been mayor since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress in May of this year.
Barber and McElroy contend that Walton’s term was scheduled to run through the end of 2023 and that he was legally no longer mayor when he qualified to seek an elected position with a term that would have run concurrently to the mayor’s position if he had won. State law prohibits officials from holding two elected positions at one time.
Walton contends that his term officially ends at the end of this year, not next year, and that there was no overlap between the two positions.
In her filing, Clark wrote that she is not acting in the interest of Walton but as a representative of the city government. She wrote that the city is not being represented in the suit by Barber and McElroy and asked that the city be included as an interested party in the suit.
“The City of Hull is subject to the service process and it claims an interest relating to the subject of the action,” wrote Clark. “Additionally, the City is so situated that the disposition of the action without its participation may further impair or impede the ability to protect that interest.”
Clark added: “The City’s representative can provide information that will help resolve the issues at hand. Furthermore, the City has a vested interest in an expeditious resolution so that the city does not remain adrift without an acting mayor and council.”
Barber and McElroy alleged that Walton has acted outside of the law by continuing to serve as mayor.
“Since qualifying to run for Congress, defendant has continued to act as mayor, has fired the city clerk, has written checks to himself and others from city funds, continues to keep city records and denies access to such records to the plaintiffs, continues to use city office equipment, cell phones, credit cards and to otherwise hold himself as mayor of the City of Hull,” wrote their attorney Dale Perry in the Nov. 18 complaint.
