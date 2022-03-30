Two election challenges for the Board of Education District 2 seat will be considered April 13.
School board district 2 incumbent Angie McGinnis is facing opposition from four challengers in the May 24 non-partisan elections. And she is challenging the eligibility of two candidates — Corey Berryman and Dan Lampe — over their connections to the school system.
The Madison County Board of Elections will hear her challenges at the 5:30 p.m. hearing, with Berryman’s candidacy considered first, followed by Lampe’s. Both hearings will be at the elections office at 20 Albany Avenue near the county government complex.
“According to policy BHB that was adopted by the State Department of Education and the Madison County Board of Education no person who has an immediate family member sitting on a local board of education or serving as the local school superintendent or as a principal, assistant principal, or system administrative staff in the local school system shall be eligible to serve as a member of such local board of education,” wrote McGinnis in her March 18 complaint to the board of elections. “Corey has a brother who is currently working in the Madison County School system as an assistant principal.”
Berryman had no comment about the complaint filed by McGinnis.
McGinnis also wrote the board about Lampe.
“According to what is posted on the Secretary of State website it states ‘Retired Teacher’ as the occupation for Mr. Lampe,” wrote McGinnis in her March 18 complaint to the board of elections. “Currently, as of today he is still employed by the Madison County Board of Education.”
Lampe said he won’t be a retired teacher at election time, but he will when his term starts in January, if elected.
“I read the state law, and it’s all about serving; it’s not about running,” he said. “If I’m serving on the board, I’m going to be a retired teacher at that point.”
