Four new elected officials took their seats at the county commissioners’ table in 2021. County voters approved a transportation sales tax to help improve county roads. And vaccines were rolled out in the second year of the covid pandemic.
Those were just a few stories for the year of 2021, which ticks off the calendar this week. Here’s a look back at front-page articles in The Madison County Journal over the past 12 months:
JANUARY
•Todd Higdon presided over his first meeting as county commission chairman while two fellow board members, Dennis Adams and Terry Chandler, also took their seats for the first time at the board table.
•Madison County schools returned from Christmas break with digital learning due to a surge in coronavirus cases. In-school classes started back Jan. 19.
•Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were the overwhelming, 3-1, favorites of Madison County voters in the Senate runoffs won by Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
•The Journal reported on a suit by Madison County farmers contending that they were wrongfully forced out of business by Pilgrim’s Pride.
•The Journal featured new county commission chairman Todd Higdon, with his outlooks on roads, the budget, personnel and pay, county growth and other issues.
•Madison County COVID-19 cases continued to surge along with the rest of Georgia.
•The Madison County Health Department began having COVID-19 vaccines available Jan. 21 for health care workers and those 65 and older.
•The Journal featured Madison County Pastor’s and Layman’s Fellowship, which began having Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in 2005.
•Commissioners discussed the difficulty in retaining public safety workers and the need for improved compensation for the workers.
•Demand for covid vaccines was high and supply was low as the shots began being administered in Madison County.
•County commissioners approved the $18.69 million 2021 county budget, which included pay increases for public safety workers and a three-percent cost-of-living increase for all who don’t get the designated pay adjustments.
FEBRUARY
•County commissioners agreed to adopt a policy on leave-time donations by county workers. Government employees can donate their unused leave time to their fellow workers with medical issues, but those donations can’t be made directly to one another due to federal tax restrictions. Instead, voluntary donations will be kept in an hour “bank” and distributed to qualifying county employees.
•The City of Danielsville hired a full-time police officer.
•The Journal featured the Madison County Senior Center and its work to serve senior citizens during the pandemic.
•The new case rate began slowing down in Madison County and in Georgia, but COVID-19 cases remained high enough at Madison County High School to keep students home for a week in early February.
•Madison County school board members heard a presentation about JROTC and what it provides for students.
•The Journal featured Reese Braswell, a Madison County High School wrestler who doesn’t let cerebral palsy keep him off the mats.
•Madison County’s Josh Kincaid ended his career as the most decorated wrestler in school history, claiming his third state wrestling title.
•Former Red Raider baseball coach Charlie Griffeth was honored Feb. 10 in a pre-game ceremony for his days leading Madison County and for winning the Legacy Award from the Georgia Dugout Club. The 29-year coach had an overall record of 532-320 during his tenure at Madison County.
•Red Raider basketball standout Kayla McPherson was named to the McDonald’s All-American team.
•County commissioners discussed the possibility of putting a transportation sales tax on the November ballot.
•The Journal featured Madison County systemwide “Teacher of the Year” Laura Minish of Comer Elementary School.
MARCH
•Numerous citizens spoke up in an online public hearing held by the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to oppose Georgia Renewable Power’s application to discharge pollutants into local waterways.
•The City of Hull held a food distribution event, providing boxes of food to 139 households.
•A Madison County road employee was assaulted on Transco Road by a man angered that his dog was hit by a vehicle.
•Gena Parham, secretary at Hull-Sanford Elementary School and Madison County School System’s “Support Person of the Year,” was featured in The Madison County Journal.
•Madison County commissioners discussed ending free livestock burials by the county government.
•Deana Bray was named the new principal for Danielsville Elementary School.
•Seven members of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) met in Smithonia, Oglethorpe County, at Beaverdam Creek for their first day of intensive training, in order to become certified Adopt-A-Stream Volunteers.
•The Danielsville City Council hired Safe Built Georgia, LLC as the new building inspection company after the city’s former inspector retired.
•Madison County teachers began receiving Covid-19 vaccines.
•James Darryl Harrison, 33, Lavonia was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing two men on Bumpy Road near Royston March 7.
•Local real estate agents Kim Shupe and Charlie Upchurch gave a presentation to the county board of education on the local housing market, noting that supply of houses is dwarfed by demand.
•The Madison County Journal published a feature on volunteer firefighting in Madison County and the hard work it entails.
•Local leaders learned that the Madison County government would receive $5,795,042 in stimulus funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
•Covid-19 vaccinations were made available to all people over 16.
•Comer voters decided to allow businesses in town to sell alcohol by the drink and to sell alcohol on Sundays.
•The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people and seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, $3,295 in cash and guns during a raid and search warrant on a home on Commerce-Neese Road.
•Theresa Bettis announced that she would resign as District 3 county commissioners effective May 31.
•County commissioners discussed the possibility of using federal stimulus money for countywide broadband services.
•Rhonda Wooten announced that she would retire as county clerk effective Sept. 24.
•County commissioners agreed to put a transportation sales tax referendum on the ballot in November.
APRIL
•The Madison County Journal published its annual community-produced agriculture section, highlighting the importance of agriculture in the county.
•Citizens in the Colbert area continued to seek relief from noise from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP).
•James Shook, 19, Danielsville, lost his life in a four-wheeler accident that occurred at approximately 2:04 p.m. April 11.
•Madison County school leaders searched for a replacement for MCHS principal George Bullock, who took a position in the central office.
•Local leaders learned that Madison County schools would receive $8.8 million through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
•SK Battery agreed to a settlement with LG Chem over a contentious dispute that had endangered the future of SK’s massive EV battery plants in Commerce.
•Local officials discussed plans to crack down on solid-waste violators.
•Madison County school officials discussed implementing Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) to help assess student performance.
•Loyd Kenneth Dalton, 49, Elbert County, was killed in a motorcycle accident in the early morning hours of April 23 on Hwy. 172.
Four Madison County Middle School eighth graders — Joshua Black, Shante Norman, Marina Rodriguez and Jack Say — were recognized in a ceremony at MCMS as the school system’s 2020-21 “REACH” scholars.
•A $70 million poultry rendering plant for pet food ingredients was proposed in Franklin County by Pilgrim’s Pride.
•The Journal featured the Carithers family and their care for a special needs son.
•Madison County leaders from the county, cities and schools took the podium in the Jackson EMC community room April 29 to talk about the state of affairs in Madison County.
MAY
•Jamie Dixon, the former principal at East Jackson High School and principal at Colquitt County High School for the past three years, was hired as the new Madison County High School principal.
•Severe weather damaged several homes in Madison County. One home was totally destroyed off Christmas Circle. The Red Cross was called to assist a male and female occupant of the house.
•The Kwik Chek Food Mart at the Hwy. 29 intersection in Hull hasn’t been able to sell alcohol for some time. And that remained the case after a county commission vote to deny the owner of the business a beer-and-wine license. The property owner and former owner of the store is no longer eligible for a beer-and-wine license due to his criminal record, and commissioners remain unconvinced that he is not still calling the shots at the store.
•Deshun Kevon Turner, 24, homeless, was charged with the murder of Fredrick Appling, 53, whose body was found in the middle of Farm Road.
•Madison County motorists joined many others in the southeast who rushed to fill their gas tanks after a temporary petroleum pipeline shutdown.
•Susan Payne, the long-time Danielsville City Clerk, resigned from her position.
•Madison County 2021 “Jim Perkins Award” winners were recognized by the county school board. They included Michele Barrett, Madison County Early Learning Center; Crystal Ford, Colbert Elementary School; Tara McGaha, Colbert Elementary School; Chris Smith, Madison County High School; Keith Strickland, Hull-Sanford Elementary School; and Gatha Bridges, Madison County transportation.
•Madison County High School (MCHS) and The Broad River College and Career Academy (BRCCA) held its first-ever Career Signing Day for MCHS seniors who have chosen to enter careers in the armed services or in local industries directly upon graduation.
•Vaccine rates remained low in Madison County, with the local rate falling behind state and national averages.
•The Journal featured Danielsville Hardware owner Steve Canup who closed down his long-time business in 2021.
•The Madison County Jail implemented Georgia Pathway to Learning Insights, which provides tablets and learning opportunities to county inmates.
•County school leaders said that there were no plans to continue offering virtual school as an option in 2021-22.
•The Madison County Rotary Club unveiled the new splash pad at the county recreation department.
•Madison County commissioners agreed to discontinue the long-time practice of disposing of local livestock free of charge on July 1.
•Madison County Chamber of Commerce members heard from local farmers and extension agent Carole Knight during the group’s “State of Agriculture” event at Boutier Winery.
•Over 300 Madison County seniors crossed the stage on the Red Raider football field and received their diploma.
•Madison County’s Journey Gurley won the NCAA women’s national championship in the pole vault, clearing the bar a 4.25 meters to take the title.
JUNE
•The county school board agreed to allocate $1,843,000 in sales tax funds and $154,360 in car tag (Title Ad Valorem Tax — TAVT) funds for the construction of a new bus shop in Danielsville behind the school board office, replacing the current one constructed in 1956.
•A 2.5-year overhaul of the Madison County’s 911 system neared completion. 911 director Brenan Baird told the commissioners the county now has 99 percent of emergency services radio coverage in the county.
•Pilgrim’s Pride withdrew its plans for a rendering plant in Franklin County after considerable public opposition.
•The county school board agreed that classified staff at Madison County schools, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals, would receive a five-percent pay increase for the 2021-22 school year. The school system passed a fiscal year budget of $55,866,187, up from $49,967,242 the previous year.
•Hull veteran Duane Bruno received a “Quilt of Valor” for his service at a ceremony in Oconee County.
•Madison County mentors spoke with The Journal about the rewards in helping their mentees and seeing them graduate.
•Danielsville leaders heard an appeal from a Sherwood Subdivision resident for action on a water runoff issue.
•Gregory Hill, 53, and his mother, Sarah Ann Hill, 77, of Colbert, were killed in a wreck on Smithonia Road in Oglethorpe County about a half a mile outside of Clarke County.
•The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a “Taste of Madison County” event in Comer.
•Johnny Dispain, Sr., 78, of Carlton, was killed in a residential fire at 248 Osley Mill Road June 24.
JULY
•With a court reporter on hand, arguments were presented in the county commissioners’ meeting room, regarding a long-standing denial of a beer-and-wine license for the Kwik Chek convenience store at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road. The commissioners upheld their own denial.
•Madison County commissioners voted 4-0 to deny a man’s request to rezone his property on Neese-Commerce Road from A-1 to B to expand his poultry-spraying business.
•County commissioners discussed the old Presbyterian Church in Danielsville and voiced desire to see it preserved.
•The City of Colbert held its annual Fourth of July Parade.
•The Journal featured new county code enforcement officer Christopher Roach and his efforts to address unsafe properties.
•An initial environmental study of a possible high-speed passenger train from Atlanta to Charlotte chose the most southern route for the train, the Greenfield Alternative, a route that would take the train through Madison, Jackson and Barrow counties in Northeast Georgia.
•Madison County Chief Appraiser Robin Baker proposed that county commissioners approve a three-year audit of personal business property in the county.
•Madison County commissioners turned down a request by rezoning request that would have paved the way for four new homes on 12 acres off Sanford Road and Helican Springs Road.
•Four Madison County High School fishermen — Will Hart, Logan Fisher, Levi Seagraves and Blake Hooper, were among the world’s best in an international high school fishing event at Lake Hartwell.
•A meeting was held at Jackson EMC July 13 to discuss the upcoming update to the county comprehensive land use plan.
•The county elections office moved into the old funeral home on Albany Avenue across from the county government complex. The county industrial authority later moved its office into the old elections off on Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville.
•Madison County’s school system and county government kept their tax rates steady in 2021, but some taxpayers saw an increase in this year’s tax bills due to a boost in the assessed value of their properties.
•Madison County school leaders announced that facemasks would not be required in county schools for students or staff.
•School leaders and the sheriff’s office launched the “Stop Arm Initiative,” a camera system to help bring accountability to motorists who fail to stop for buses transporting kids.
•Madison County’s Ashton Hill was recognized as the Georgia Work-Based Learning Program “Student of the Year.”
AUGUST
•Former Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough, while serving as a deputy coroner, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstruction of an officer after allegedly arriving at a coroner’s call in a county vehicle after drinking.
•Madison County Middle School teacher Jaime Hinsley was named the Madison County Systemwide “Teacher of the Year.”
•Ila Elementary School’s Lisa Crumley was named the Madison County Systemwide “Support Person of the Year.”
•The Madison County Journal featured the new JROTC program at Madison County High School.
•Madison County’s COVID-19 numbers increased as the Delta variant spread.
•Madison County schools opened the 2021-22 school year Aug. 6.
•Ila Elementary School is in need of additional space and the county school board met at the school in August to tour the school and discuss options.
•Larry Steve Grogan, 49, Danielsville, was charged after allegedly killing a Banks County postal worker delivering mail and shooting at two police officers.
•Jody Blackmon was featured in The Journal. Blackmon resigned as Comer’s mayor and was hired by the council as the city’s new water and sewer manager.
•Property was damaged in Madison County from high winds from Tropical Storm Fred.
•Madison County schools reported 30 students and three staff members positive for covid Aug. 16, along with 70 students and two staff members under quarantine for exposure.
•Melanie Dove, Frank May and Marilyn Walton qualified to replace Theresa Bettis as the county’s District 3 commissioner.
•Madison County High School and Madison County Middle School were online due to covid cases Aug. 23-27.
•Three people were charged with murder in the death of 77-year-old Franklin Monaco after a domestic incident at a Fennell Lane address in Colbert Aug. 17. Cherie Monaco, 53, Angel Jones, 31, and Joseph Johnson, 19, all of a Fennell Lane address in Colbert were arrested Aug. 30 by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, each charged with one count of felony murder, felony exploitation of an elderly or disabled person and first-degree burglary.
•Employees and friends of Mainstreet Newspapers remembered Rev. Julius Mack, the company’s press shop foreman who had been with Mainstreet for 50 years, who passed away in August from covid.
•Former Madison County High School Spanish teacher and soccer coach Daniel Joyner was mourned in Georgia and Florida after his passing Aug. 29 at the age of 36.
SEPTEMBER
•Comer is Madison County’s fastest growing town. The city grew by 386 residents, a 34.3-percent increase,
between 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census, with the population up from 1,126 to 1,512.
•Madison County Health Department’s Nurse Manager Elizabeth Allen gave commissioners an update on the sharp increase in COVID-19 numbers in the county due to the Delta variant. She urged people to get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay six feet apart.
•A request by Abe Abouhamdan of ABE Consulting to rezone 214.8 acres on Old Kincaid Road from A-1 to R-1/A-2 for a major subdivision was approved 4-0 by the county commissioners. But after considerable discussion, the board agreed to require that all lots adjacent to Old Kincaid Road, which totaled 15 on Abouhamdan’s site plan, must have a three-acre minimum.
•Madison County schools were above the state average in all but one area on the Georgia Milestone.
•The Danielsville City Council agreed to purchase a used police car.
•Madison County High School SAT scores were up in 2021 compared to 2020.
•The Madison County Agricultural Fair was held Sept. 21-25.
•Madison County commissioners heard a plea from a citizen to put more resources toward fighting crime in the county. County commission chairman Todd Higdon told Inman that he and the board are ready to help with resources. But Higdon said there are labor shortages in the sheriff’s department and beyond.
•Madison County leaders aim to secure $7.5 million in federal funds for infrastructure upgrades, and commission chairman Todd Higdon took issue at a Sept. 22 meeting with IDA executive director Frank Ginn regarding the grant application process, saying it had not happened in a timely manner.
•The new Department of Family and Children Services building in Danielsville, which is overseen by the state, was completed, but remained empty as DFCS employees continued to work from home.
OCTOBER
•County commissioners heard a proposal for a multi-purpose community center that would serve both the recreation department and the senior center, while offering services to people of all ages, such as a workout facility for county residents.
•Color the World Bright painted murals on the old DFCS building that will be a new Medlink facility.
•County commissioners approved a request by Travis Legg for a variance on his 97.28-acre property on Transco Road. Legg plans to have six poultry houses on the property, but a portion of one of the houses doesn’t meet the 300-foot setback requirement from a neighboring property. The board also approved a conditional use permit for Zachery Hightower to expand his poultry spraying business on Neese-Commerce Road near Hwy. 98.
•Hwy. 281 between Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 191 was renamed the “Judge Donald ‘Hoppy’ Royston Highway.”
•Christopher Lee Stewart, 40, Hull died in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 72 near Brickyard Road Oct. 7.
•Madison County Schools are ranked tenth in Georgia, according to Niche.com, which uses a variety of factors to rank schools, including academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep opportunities, administration, food, sports, facilities and health and safety.
•Edward Herschel Nunn, Jr., 46, Carlton was arrested after someone on Dogwood Hills Drive in Carlton reported that he had placed a pipe bomb inside a neighboring mailbox.
•Hailey Jade Cummings, 20, Bowersville, was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 172 in Madison County shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 14.
•Zandy Gallardo-Gonzalez was named the 2021 Madison County Homecoming Queen.
•Madison County commissioners and industrial authority members met Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the future of county infrastructure.
•Madison County’s graduation rate was at an all-time high this past school year at 95.3 percent.
•Madison County had twice the housing market activity in October of this year compared to the same month last year.
NOVEMBER
•County voters approved a five-year, one-cent tax for transportation improvements. Voters in District 3 elected Frank May to fill the unexpired term of Theresa Bettis. Jimmy Yarbrough was elected as Comer’s mayor. Michael Braxton Wilder and Sherman George Mattox were elected to Comer council posts. Ray Thomas was re-elected to the Colbert council. Gregory Magrum and Ellyn Trinrud tied and a runoff was held, with Magrum winning the runoff. Roy Fornash and June Hawkins tied with 22 votes apiece, with Fornash later winning the runoff.
•Madison County Board of Election Chairperson Tracy Dean told commissioners that an early draft of a redistricting map includes changes that would complicate local ballots, especially in the Comer area, but local leaders later met with mapmakers in Atlanta and county maps changed little during redistricting.
•The county school board heard an appeal to help make an ag center across from the high school not just a dream but a reality.
•County commissioner Derek Doster said he’d at least like some discussion among county election
board members about possibly consolidating some of the county’s 12 voting precincts. That responsibility falls to the three-person election board, chaired by Tracy Dean, who said that she doesn’t foresee the election board being interested in reducing the number of precincts.
•An Athens man was arrested for the May 2020 sexual assault of a 21-year-old special needs man after an investigation, including DNA results, was completed.
•The 18th annual Madison County Toy Ride was held Nov. 13 to provide Christmas toys for needy children.
•Comer City Councilman Eddie West alleges that the Nov. 2 election when he fell to challenger Michael Wilder was marred by fraud. That allegation was later dismissed due to problems with the filing and no evidence presented to back up claims that any specific votes were fraudulent.
•Anthony Eric Adams, 32, Commerce, died in an accident Nov. 17 on Hwy. 191 between Wildcat Bridge Road and House Holloway Road.
•Arvil E. Hamons, 32, Danielsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide, for a Sept. 3, 2020 incident that claimed the life of Department of Natural Resources Captain Stan Elrod.
•Madison County Library Director Jennifer Ivey announced her resignation after 16 years at the library.
•The City of Ila held its annual Christmas festival Nov. 28.
•Industrial authority members said they would like to see more balance in how tax revenues from commercial development are split between government entities.
•The Madison County government agreed to seek a settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Northeast Georgia against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
DECEMBER
•Colbert and Comer Christmas celebrations were held the first weekend of December. And the City of Hull held its annual tree lighting Dec. 6.
•Aaron J. Fernandez, 18, Danielsville, was killed when his 2013 Nissan Pathfinder collided with a dump truck around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on Hwy. 98 near Eugene Hardman Road.
•County commissioners expressed support for helping the industrial authority pay off debts for water lines from the early 2000s.
•County commissioners heard a presentation about a potential road management strategy from Chris Dills of Neel-Schaffer. The group then voted later in the month to accept the $68,000 contract that will include an assessment of Madison County roads and a strategy for maintaining those roads in a cost-efficient manner.
•The City of Danielsville approached the school board about acquiring half an acre of school-owned land to assist in implementing a mechanical sewer plant that will double the city’s sewage capacity.
•Local legislators talked farming rights, school funding and redistricting at the Eggs and Issues breakfast sponsored by the county Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club at the Jackson EMC Neese office Dec. 10.
•The City of Danielsville held its annual Christmas festival Dec. 12.
•A “trade day” at the Broad River College and Career Academy gave students a chance to meet with representatives from companies, get some hands-on experience and learn about career possibilities in construction.
•Vernon Alton Browning, 73, Danielsville, was charged with child molestation and other sex crimes.
•Madison County Middle School student Gary Norks and Madison County High School student Hannah Moore were presented with “safety awards” for their “quick response to a crisis situation with a bus driver under medical distress.”
•Madison County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon spoke of the need for closer oversight of budgets from outside agencies that provide services to citizens and are partially funded by the county.
•Commissioners met about the 2022 county budget and again voiced the need to improve county pay for employees to retain good workers and stay competitive in the local job market.
•The Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Live Nativity and Booger Hill Road luminaries was held Dec. 18.
