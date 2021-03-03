A number of local homes are enjoying good meals this week thanks to a food distribution event for those in need held at Hull City Hall Saturday.
There was over 10,000 lbs. of food, including rice, peas, canned food, taco meat, potato yams, blueberries, orange juice and milk.
“We were able to provide meals for approximately 139 households which possibly fed over 350 persons,” said Hull Mayor Paul Walton. "It was gratifying seeing the Community of Hull and neighboring cities, organizations and faith leaders come together for a great common cause in the community. We must all extend our hands to help one another in these trying times."
Those involved included The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and over 20 volunteers, including Boy Scouts Troop 777, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority of Athens, Heaven Bounds Ministries of Hull, Hull Baptist Church, the Hull mayor and council and people of the Hull community.
Walton said the aim is to hold another event in April.
Hull City Council member Brian Koepnick helped load boxes with food and said it felt good to help others Saturday.
“It’s just a way for us in Madison County and the city of Hull to give back to our community and our fellow citizens of Hull and those in the unincorporated areas,” said Koepnick. “This is all put together through the Northeast Georgia Food Bank. Our esteemed Mayor Paul Walton has done a really good thing here. Of all the years on the city council, I haven’t seen any endeavor like this.”
Boy Scout Troop 777 leader Jeremiah Poole said the event was a good experience for the Scouts.
“It’s a way for us to serve our community and that’s a big part of scouting, community service, to teach that it’s not about taking but about giving,” said Poole.
