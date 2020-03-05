Todd Higdon has announced his campaign for Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The former Danielsville mayor, who will seek the position as a Republican, said he has been contemplating a run for the post and reached a decision last week.
“The answer is yes!” he said. “Yes, I have submitted my DOI (declaration of intent) to run for Chairman of Madison County’s BOC. It is with great pride and genuine dedication to this county that I came to this decision. As I reflect back on my eight-year tenure as the Mayor of Danielsville, I am looking forward to this opportunity which will allow me to continue using open-minded and productive leadership skills to work proactively to unite the cities, multiple departments and agencies within the county.”
Higdon emphasized two main points.
“One, I intend to carry on smart fiscal decisions and be responsible (as I was while serving as mayor),” he said. “And two, I will continue to work cooperatively with and negotiate future building project contracts from start to finish as I did with GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation), Georgia Power and other major utility companies, while serving as mayor.”
Higdon said he is very invested in Madison County and he offered an overview of his background.
“While my experience is widely diverse, after graduating from Madison County High School in 1990, my employment history originates back to working and supervising in the mechanical and electrical industries,” he said. “My career focus then shifted to understanding vital infrastructure and I became a self-employed, licensed residential general contractor and land developer. Later, in 2010 we chose to open a local business being the Carquest Store in Danielsville, which I am proud to say that with the local support of Madison County’s citizens we will celebrate 10 years of successful business in September!”
Higdon has also served as an EMS first responder, rescue volunteer fireman and assistant chief of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
“One thing this experience drives home for me is that I am keenly aware of the vital needs of each department and what it takes to make them work and be able to work effectively,” he said. “Additionally, I am a also a proud ‘Back the Blue’ supporter.”
Higdon is married with two children.
“On the personal side, I have been happily married to my wife of 20 years, Stephanie Higdon, who is also another local business owner of her therapy private practice, Minding You,” he said. “We are blessed to have two amazing children, Natalie Kate and Samuel Knox.”
The candidate noted that he has called Madison County “home” since 1982 and “developed a strong bond to where we all live.”
“For those who know me, and those I hope to get to know, it will be plainly clear that I hold a dedicated interest to making Madison County grow with economic vitality and prosperity,” said Higdon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.