Kimberly W. Higginbotham, partner with The Gordon Law Firm in Hartwell, has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
Higginbotham will continue to serve in the Northern Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison and Oglethorpe counties. She earned her law degree from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1995. She is a member of the State Bar’s real property law and insurance law sections.
