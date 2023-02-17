Madison County High School was recently named a 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School by State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams. MCHS earned AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School status.
Woods and the Georgia Department of Education awarded 273 schools across 97 districts.
“I sincerely congratulate each of this year's AP Honor Schools on their achievement,” Woods said. “Additionally, I thank each teacher, student and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools."
ABOUT ADVANCED PLACEMENT
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
