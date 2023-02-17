Madison County High School was recently named a 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School by State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams. MCHS earned AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School status.

